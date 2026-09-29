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‘Downcast’ kitchen staffer blown away to realize the man who checked in on her was Tom Cruise

“He smiled and all I could say was, ‘Tom Cruise?'”

By

Emily Shiffer

tom cruise, actor tom cruise, tom cruise surprise, tom cruise surprised woman, shocked woman
Photo credit: Harald Krichel / WikiPortraits & CanvaTom Cruise surprised a woman he thought was having a bad day.

Random acts of kindness aren’t always recognized. Actor Tom Cruise certainly wasn’t looking for praise when he noticed a downcast-looking kitchen staffer and stopped to check on her, but he certainly got it.

A CCTV camera caught a moment between Cruise and the woman as he promoted his new film, Digger, directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu. Fans worldwide are praising him for his sweet, simple gesture toward her. But not all is as it seems.

The woman shared the heartwarming moment on X by reposting a since-deleted TikTok from the account @klementina_|le with the comment, “when tom cruise thinks you’re in distress so he checks on you but you were just doom scrolling and got the surprise of a lifetime.”

Tom Cruise surprises kitchen staffer

The since-deleted TikTok video was originally captioned, “He smiled, and all I could say was ‘Tom Cruise?’ he said goodnight and walked away.”

In the video, Cruise walks through a kitchen with his security team, then turns and notices a staffer sitting on a step with her head down and her back to him. He initially passes her by, but then doubles back. Although there is no audio, viewers clocked that Cruise likely thought she was having a bad day and taking a moment for herself. It’s unclear whether Cruise knew she was scrolling on her phone as he walked up.

Clearly concerned, he bends down to her level and taps her on the shoulder. Slightly startled, she looks up and immediately recognizes Cruise.

Her jaw drops as he says a few words and extends his fist for a friendly bump. Cruise smiles and gives her shoulder another friendly tap as he turns to continue on his way. He gives her a final wave as he steps out of frame, and she waves back—still clearly stunned by the encounter.

Fans praise Cruise’s kindness

In the video’s comment section on X, Cruise fans left positive comments about the thoughtful interaction:

“And what did it cost him? 10 seconds of his life, yet he gave her something that could just lift her up in a moment she needed it most.”

“I love this because not one person can call it performative. Just a kind man checking on another human. ❤️”

“yeah he couldn’t have known he’d be on the office security camera!”

“imagine doom scrolling and accidentally unlocking a celebrity side quest.”

“could you just imagine looking up from your phone and seeing tom cruise leaning over to see if you’re okay? 😂”

“my soul would actually leave my body if that happened.”

“The funniest part is not that Tom Cruise checked on her. It’s that her ‘I’m having a crisis’ body language was just the default phone posture of 2026. If a stranger walking by can’t tell distress from doomscrolling anymore, what does that say about us?”

“Looking up from a doomscroll to Tom Cruise crouched over you like you’re a mission brief is the most 2026 thing imaginable.”

“Tom is such a cool dude.”

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