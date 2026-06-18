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Her friends said there was no room in the car for prom photos. A stranger gave her a better shoot.

“Sometimes people exclude you. Sometimes life reroutes you toward something better.”

By

Adam Albright-Hanna

By

Upworthy Staff

prom, kindness, teens, social exclusion, photography,
Photo credit: Meg via UnsplashA sad teen on prom night.

Sariah Sinay (@sariahsinay) had the whole prom night pictured. The shimmering dark-blue dress, getting ready with the girls, piling into the car together, the photos on the way. As she explained in an Instagram video in late April, the getting-ready-together part was what she wanted most.

Then, her friends told her there wasn’t room for her in the car. She could meet them at the dance, they said, just not ride along or be in the pre-prom photos.

prom, kindness, teens, social exclusion, photography
Teen girls line up for prom photos. Photo credit: Todd Cravens via Canva

So, Sinay made a different call. Rather than tag along where she clearly wasn’t wanted, she decided to skip the prom altogether and repurpose the dress she’d bought, wearing it for the cover of an upcoming music release instead. The disappointment was real, but she’d already turned it into a plan.

A serendipitous turn

The video struck a nerve, pulling in close to three million views in about two days. Among the people who saw it was Leah Clancy (@leahclancyphotography), a senior portrait photographer based in the Vancouver, Washington area, who decided the dress deserved a real moment in front of a camera.

“I reached out right away and told her if she lived closer, I’d love to photograph her. Turns out she’s only a few hours away, so this Sunday she’s coming down for a shoot,” Clancy wrote. Her message to Sinay was characteristically blunt and warm: “Girl, you didn’t get to go to the prom, but you’re going to get a killer photo shoot.” Clancy offered to shoot the very images Sinay would use for her album cover, turning the dress’s consolation-prize plan into something better than the original.

Sinay was floored. “Ahhh! So excited! You have truly put a lasting smile on my face. And I’m so grateful for your kindness,” she wrote back.

A new perspective

The comments filled with people who recognized the particular sting of teenage exclusion and wanted to weigh in. “Those girls are not your friends. Go to your photo shoot and have a good time. Things get easier once you’re out of high school,” one wrote. Plenty of adults chimed in with their own versions of being left out, the small betrayals that apparently never fully leave you.

Clancy, for her part, framed the whole thing in a way that landed harder than the usual be-kind platitude. “Sometimes people exclude you. Sometimes life reroutes you toward something better,” she wrote. Which is, more or less, exactly what Sinay had already decided for herself before a stranger ever picked up the phone.

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