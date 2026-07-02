A blind woman bent down to kiss her guide dog goodnight, and the accident that followed restored her vision

Sometimes medical anomalies are so extraordinary that they completely defy scientific explanation. For Lisa Reid of Auckland, New Zealand, the world went completely dark when she was just 11 years old due to a cancerous brain tumor. Although a complex operation successfully removed the tumor, her optic nerves were left permanently damaged. Her ophthalmologists gave her the devastating news that her condition was permanent.

“My ophthalmologist basically said to me that I was never going to see again,” Reid later recalled to ABC News. “Having something so precious taken away from you … you just think it’s quite unfair.”

For 13 years, Reid navigated life without her sight, relying on the support of New Zealand’s Blind Foundation and her dedicated guide dog, Ami. But in the year 2000, when Reid was 24, a clumsy moment right before bed changed her life forever. As she bent down to kiss Ami goodnight, she lost her balance.

A freak accident with an extraordinary outcome

“I kind of lost my balance,” Reid explained. “Hit my head on the floor and the coffee table at the same time.”

She went to bed with a sore head, but when she woke up the following morning, the darkness was gone. The impact had partially restored her vision.

The shock of seeing the world again was overwhelming, especially when it came to witnessing how much time had passed while she was in the dark. As the Independent UK reported, throwing her back into a visual world meant she had to re introduce herself to her own family.

Everything had changed

“He was a man, with a goatee and everything. My brother’s a man,” Reid said, describing the emotional shock of seeing her sibling. “When I saw my mum, I was like: ‘You look the same but older.’ I turned into a woman, and my brother turned into a man.”

Medical professionals were completely baffled by the development, unable to provide a definitive physical explanation for how the bump restored her sight. The American Academy of Ophthalmology notes that while 64% of adults experience eye issues, profound structural recoveries like Reid’s are exceptionally rare. A woman getting an eye exam. Photo credit: AMR Image via Canva.

Years later, Reid shared her story publicly to raise awareness for Blind Week in New Zealand, expressing immense gratitude for the community that supported her when the world was dark.

“Nobody knows what happened or can explain it,” Reid told the Daily Mail, as per the Independent UK, when reflecting on the miracle as a mother in her late 30s. “I can’t really find words to describe how it felt – amazing, fantastic. You can imagine not being able to see, and then you can, you can’t really describe that. To see the world again visually is a gift.”

When asked what she missed the most during those 13 years of blindness, Reid focused not on the scenery, but on the internal connection to her own identity.

“Probably myself,” she said. “And I don’t mean that in a vain way, I mean that in the sense that I couldn’t see myself physically, but…I couldn’t see myself inside either.”