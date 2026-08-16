Culture

Family

Nature

Science

Subscribe

No one was manning the Delta desk at the airport. So a playful passenger grabbed the intercom.

“So those mics DO work, they just choose to mumble”

By

Evan Porter

By

Upworthy Staff

airport, airlines, flying, airport nightmare, flight etiquette, funny, humor, viral video, tiktok, delta, plane passengers
Photo credit: CanvaAn airplane takes off as a passenger walks through the airport terminal.

Flying is frustrating, especially lately. Flight delays are surging, costs are going through the roof, and airlines are squeezing customers to maximize their profits. It can be pretty infuriating.

When you’re flying and run into obstacles, you have three choices: become irate and make a scene (not recommended), grin and bear it, or, if you’re really bold, have a little fun with the situation.

Annoyed passenger makes sarcastic announcement

One traveler passing through Los Angeles International Airport recently took matters into his own hands when he needed assistance from a Delta Air Lines employee but couldn’t find one. The Delta desk at his gate was completely empty and unmanned, and he needed help with an issue related to his flight.

And that’s when he noticed the intercom.

Video footage from a fellow airport traveler captures the man approaching the desk, picking up the intercom, and saying, “Hi Delta associates that aren’t paying attention, please come to 30B. You have a customer waiting. Thank you.”

When no one comes, he grows more annoyed and even more sarcastic, activating his best pilot/flight attendant voice: “Delta, Delta, Delta. Please come to 30B. You have a customer waiting.”

Suddenly, in the middle of his next announcement, he’s interrupted by an automated message regarding baggage information. He responds in kind: “OK, that’s fine if you want to do the baggage thing, but what about customer service? Customer service is needed at 30B. Please come and help the customer at 30B. Uh, anybody on shift? Delta, Delta, please help! 30B, thank you!”

Intercom man is hailed as a hero

A few of the weary passengers visible in the video get a good chuckle out of the performance, but it took social media to really give the man the props he deserves.

“Who is he? Upgrade him,” a commenter suggested.

“Rumor has it he’s still at 30B waiting to be helped,” joked another.

Others were just amazed that airline workers never seem to make announcements as clearly and loudly as this random passenger did:

“This is the clearest I’ve ever heard that mic.” (Over 81,000 people agreed with this comment, which says a lot.)

“So those mics DO work, they just choose to mumble”

Many viewers were quick to identify with the broader frustration:

“TSA not getting paid, Spirit died, now delta is self serve? what is happening?”

One commenter summed it up beautifully: “We are all this exhausted with 2026”

In part two of the video, a pilot approaches the man. The two have a brief discussion, slightly tense, but amicable, and then the pilot leaves. “So the pilot just walked away from me,” the intercom man announces.

Playful moment represents serious frustration

The flying experience, in general, has had a rough couple of years.

For starters, passengers are worried about the safety of the planes they’re flying on. Issues with Boeing planes have been publicly documented and have definitely put flyers on edge.

Flight delays have become almost unavoidable. Equipment issues, boarding problems, and air traffic congestion have made sitting on the tarmac for hours an all-too-common nightmare.

And for the passengers’ part, their etiquette has been far from pristine. Reports of unruly passengers and in-flight confrontations involving flyers and crew have been all over the news in recent years.

The empty desk wasn’t just bad luck. It happened during a major Delta meltdown that weekend, when the airline canceled more than 400 flights nationwide, citing crew restrictions, leaving gates like this one unstaffed across the system. But the beauty of this story is the man’s playful, sarcastic, and yes, pointed outlet for his anger. He probably broke some airport policy, but no one got hurt or arrested, and the virality of the moment made his point perfectly.

This article originally appeared in May. It has been updated.

Add to Google News

Tags

More for You

marriage, married, couples, relationships, love, divorce, marriage tips, marriage advice, communication tips, relationship coach, viral instagram
Communication

Relationship coach reveals 5 rules she and her wife ‘never break’ to still feel like newlyweds

self, checkout, psychology, shoppers, grocery
Pop Culture

Why some shoppers avoid self-checkout (even when it’s faster), according to psychologists

Sketches from an 1893 magazine predicting what clothes would be like in the 1980s
Culture

In 1893, a popular magazine predicted how fashion would change over the next 100 years. It is wild.

tiny home, housing, cabin, smallest home
Innovation

Man builds the ‘world’s smallest tiny house’ and somehow makes it work in 19 square feet

The Champs, Tequila, pop music
Pop Culture

The wildly unlikely tale of how the impromptu, hastily recorded ‘Tequila’ became a smash hit

Get stories worth sharing delivered to your inbox.

By subscribing, you accept beehiiv's Terms of Use & Privacy Policy. Our site's Privacy Policy applies.

Advertisement

Featured

All Featured Stories →
Emilia Clarke, butterfly, plane, dad, death
Dads

On a plane, Emilia Clarke imagined she was a butterfly to reach her dying father. Then one was waiting in the house.

Adam Albright-Hanna
uber driver, reddit, car shipping, gig work, road trip
Culture

An Uber driver got a $32 tip on a $65 airport run. Then his passenger offered $1,500 for a much bigger job.

Adam Albright-Hanna
women laughing, good conversation, friends, cheerful talk, fun conversation
People Skills

Harvard expert shares the small talk trick that makes boring conversations more fun

Tod Perry
Dollar Tree, gardening, seed library
Wholesome

Dollar Tree customer buys 957 seed packs for a penny each, returns with fresh veggies for manager

Heather Wake