Author Mark Manson shares how 5 ‘universal laws of life’ solve ’90 percent of problems’

So many of life’s universal problems can be addressed, according to extremely popular author Mark Manson, using just five universal laws. It sounds simple, and yet when one breaks it down in the way Manson does, it becomes a helpful tool in at least reframing how life works.

Manson hasn’t been the only thought leader/writer to share these useful ideas. (Author Daniel Pink also shared the list on his LinkedIn page, as did many others in blogs posted to Medium and the like.) But no matter the source, the universal laws seem to hold true…at least in terms of centering one’s self in the middle of life’s issues.

In an online clip making the rounds on social media, Manson leans over a microphone and shares, “There are five universal laws of life. And once you understand them, chances are they will solve at least 90 percent of your problems.”

Murphy’s Law

“First law,” Manson explains, “is Murphy’s Law. (This) law explains that anything that can go wrong eventually will go wrong. This sounds like pessimism, but it’s also just reality.”

Writer Ed Cumming further explains the principle. “As with anything sufficiently universal, the origins of Murphy’s Law—which broadly states that anything that can go wrong will go wrong—are disputed. No doubt people have been expressing something similar for as long as there has been language and our cave-dwelling ancestors were wondering why it always rained on their woolly mammoth barbecue.

Still, we know that the Murphy bit was coined by an American aerospace engineer, Edward A. Murphy Jr., after a mishap during the testing of a rocket sled in the late 1940s. As he said: ‘If there are two or more ways to do something and one of those results in a catastrophe, then someone will do it that way.’”

Simply being aware this reality might just help a person prepare for it.

Kidlin’s Law

“Law number two is Kidlin’s Law,” Manson shares. “If you can write the problem down clearly, you’ve already solved half of it. Most people don’t have complicated lives. They just haven’t clarified what the problems are.”

Bestselling author Sahil Bloom shares how merely writing the issue down, as the law states, is half the battle. “Writing is a powerful tool for problem-solving, because writing is thinking. You cannot write clearly if you aren’t thinking clearly. In a professional context, writing forces you to simplify. Break a complex challenge into its component parts. You begin to see where the real bottlenecks have formed, where the leverage points lie, and how an elegant solution might emerge.

In a personal context, writing cuts through life’s noise. When you feel fear, stress, or anxiety swirling in your mind, write it down. What’s the actual problem? What are you afraid of? Why does it bother you? The moment the problem hits the page, it loses some of its power. The writing itself is part of the solution.”

Wilson’s Law

Third on the list, Manson says, is Wilson’s Law. “If you put value and intelligence first, the money will show up as a side effect. If you put money first, then you usually sacrifice the things that would have made you valuable in the first place.”

In the book Wilson Law, author Will Jack explains the concept in depth. The book’s description asks, “‘What if money wasn’t the goal, but the inevitable result of something deeper?’ Discover Wilson Law—the hidden principle that separates those who struggle for income from those who effortlessly attract wealth. Most people chase money directly, but the elite know the real secret: prioritize knowledge, and money will follow like gravity.”

Falkland’s Law

“When you don’t have to make a decision, don’t make one. You create anxiety when you demand answers too early,” Manson explains.

On the Roya Bloom Publishing House site, they note where the name most likely originated. “Named after Lucius Cary, the 2nd Viscount Falkland, this law emphasizes strategic inaction. It encourages withholding decisions until a situation clearly demands one — avoiding premature conclusions based on incomplete or emotionally charged information. This isn’t about procrastination. It’s about discerning when action is truly required, and when waiting leads to better clarity, better choices, and less regret.”

Gilbert’s Law

For the fifth universal law, Manson states that communication is key. “Most conflict is caused by unspoken problems. So problem-solve by speaking up.”

CEO Adam Trojanczyk shares his views on communicating better as it pertains to the workplace. “One of the most important aspects of teamwork is clear communication and expectations. There is a simple principle in this regard called ‘Gilbert’s Law’, which states that ‘the biggest problem in work is that no one tells you what to do’.

The manifesto of Gilbert Lafayette Laws, an American politician and businessman at the turn of the 20th century, means that not only is self-reliance crucial in the workplace, but so is removing barriers to communication and collaboration. A lack of clearly defined roles or responsibilities can lead to confusion, decreased motivation and efficiency, which can have a negative impact on business results.”