Man nails the ‘absurd’ luxuries aging Gen Xers secretly want at this stage of life

One hallmark of Gen X is that we don’t take anything too seriously, including ourselves. Self-deprecating humor is kind of our jam, which is why a list of “absurd” and “embarrassing” luxuries Gen Xers secretly want as we [gulp] get older is hitting so hard.

Daimon and Nan are 55+ Gen Xers with a YouTube Channel dedicated to helping Gen X “navigate the second half of life with honesty, humor, and zero BS — because we are living it too.” In two videos, they share how Gen X’s idea of luxury has changed, and, honestly, it’s spot on.

“Do you remember back in your 20s when you thought luxury was a sports car, a two-story house with an intercom that nobody used, and a backstage pass to a concert or a club?” Daimon begins. “Now, my idea of luxury is coming home at 5:00 p.m., putting on sweatpants, turning my phone to do not disturb, and getting 7 hours sleep, uninterrupted, waking up with no soft tissue mystery injury.”

Then he goes on to list the absurd luxuries that secretly (or not-so-secretly) thrill us.

Relief for our aging bodies

No matter how young and spry we may feel inside, our bodies inevitably age. We can stay healthy, eat well, exercise, and do all the things, and still have aches and pains pop up out of nowhere, which is why these things now feel like luxuries:

High-end medical equipment

When you start springing for the expensive, contoured-just-so pillow, the high-density mattress, and the “good” compression socks, you know what age you’ve hit.

“I got a buddy who finally had to get himself a CPAP machine,” says Daimon, “and now he talks about this thing like he bought himself a brand-new Porsche. ‘Bro, it has a heated humidifier, and it tracks my respiratory patterns!‘”

The comfort uniform

Gone are the days of squeezing your feet into uncomfortable shoes and wearing clothes that don’t let you breathe. Daimon explains how he went from wearing only Nikes to wearing the Reeboks his podiatrist suggested, to slip-on Skechers. Just one step away from Crocs-and-socks. All the stretchy pants with none of the judgement. 😆— Nomadpossum 🐟🇬🇷 (@nomadpossum) March 7, 2026

“For me, there comes a time in life where I, you know, look at tight jeans and hard belts and collared shirts all the time, like, who, who am I trying to impress?” Daimon said. Loungewear it is.

The afternoon nap

Remember how we used to resist naps as kids?

“After 40 years of early mornings, late nights, 50- to 60-hour work weeks, a little 15- to 20-minute nap in the middle of the day is a spiritual awakening,” says Daimon. Seriously, there’s nothing better than giving in to that afternoon sleepiness.

“I nap out until I choke myself awake, because I probably need a CPAP machine,” Daimon adds.

Life on our terms

One of the great things about getting older is not giving a crap about what other people think. At some point, you realize you can live your life however you want, and Gen X is embracing it.

Concerts that start at 4:00 p.m.

Every year past age 35 or so, what you consider “late” moves up by 20 to 30 minutes. By the time you’re in your 50s, you’ve basically lost interest in anything that happens outside your home after dark.

“If the band doesn’t take the stage til like 10, 10:30, I don’t consider it rock and roll anymore,” says Daimon. “I consider it a hostage situation. I’m not watching a guitar solo; I’m actually looking at my watch trying to assess how much REM sleep I’m going to get tonight before my alarm goes off. Give me a 4:00 p.m. rock concert and let me scream my lungs out at every ’80s, ’70s, ’90s rock anthem you’ve got, and I am going to be in absolute bliss. I’m still going to buy a $40 t-shirt, hit the bathroom twice, and still be home while the sun’s up, just in time for Jeopardy in my sweatpants.”

JOMO (the Joy of Missing Out)

At some point in life, we start to discern which social events are enjoyable and which are obligations. As we age, the desire to be out and about in our free time wanes, so we get a little excited when plans get canceled.

“When you’re in your 20s, missing an event on a Friday night felt like a personal tragedy,” says Daimon. “You had FOMO even before it had an acronym. Now, hearing a party is happening across town that you weren’t invited to feels like a victory. It feels like you just won a court settlement.”

And learning to say no to invitations without guilt is next-level luxury.

“The only thing better than cancelling plans is having the foresight to refuse them before they even get penciled in,” says Daimon.

‘Do not disturb’

One benefit of getting older is being able to choose which technology we embrace and which we reject. Social media? Over it. Do we really need our refrigerator to tell us it needs a firmware update? Not really.

The “do not disturb” feature on our phones, though? That’s the ultimate luxury. Ah, the bliss of being unavailable, just like the good ol’ days.

Home sweet home

Maybe it’s because we’ve spent so much time making our home a home over the decades, or maybe it’s just that we’re tired, but we love it.

Home as sanctuary

“In our 20s, our house was just a staging area,” Daimon says. “I mean, you just ran in the house, jumped in the shower, new shirt, cologne, fly out the door because you’re in fear of missing something. And now my home is like a to me a personal little medieval fortress.”

Same. Even a simple, modest home is a luxury when it’s a sanctuary from the outside world.

Domestic hobbies

At some point, you become a person who gets excited about power tools and fancy lawnmowers. Then you go a step beyond that and find watching people do domestic work enjoyable.

“You stop looking at sports gear and fun little toys and you start looking at yard equipment and power washers. I mean, I’m slowing down. I can’t do it anymore. My foot injury won’t allow it. But I actually get some joy watching somebody else mow their lawn or power wash 5 years of mildew off the concrete on YouTube. Those videos are actually interesting to me.”

A quiet morning coffee

The older you get, the more you really do appreciate the little things in life. Starting the day with a quiet morning coffee, especially after years and years of hectic mornings with kids, is just heavenly.

“A quiet morning isn’t just quiet, it’s oxygen,” says Daimon. You look forward to that peaceful bliss every day.

Simple conveniences

Gen X is tired, man. Anything that makes our lives easier is appreciated more and more.

Domestic automation

The bidet attachment on your toilet. The robot vacuum you don’t have to push around. These things are like living in a Jetsons future we only imagined as children.

“You walk around your house while this annoying little plastic disc cleans your rugs and your floors, feeling the warm spray of civilization as it spills over you like you’re an emperor,” Daimon says. “I have unlocked the secrets of the universe. It’s a tiny mechanical self-care, and it makes you feel unstoppable.”

Curbside grocery pick-up

Being able to hop in the car in your jammies, pull into a parking spot, pop the trunk, and have someone drop your groceries in it is a kind of luxury our parents and grandparents only dreamed of at our age.

We can even have all of our groceries delivered right to our doorstep, which is even wilder. What other luxury could we need in our lives?

So long, luxury cars and VIP passes. Hello, enjoying domestic bliss with a pain-free spine and comfortable shoes.

You can find more humorous takes on Gen X aging on the Dainan Bright YouTube channel.