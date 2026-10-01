Grocery workers’ breakroom recreation of The Prodigy’s ‘Firestarter’ video is comedy gold

The frontman for British EDM band The Prodigy, Keith Flint, had a look in the ’90s that is still recognizable (and replicated) today.

Flint’s signature look was a reverse mohawk: his hair shaved down the middle and dyed vivid green on the sides. Two Safeway employees copied the detail in a viral video of their breakroom lip-sync performance of The Prodigy’s hit song, “Firestarter.”

Linisha “Esha” Smith and Melissa “Melly” Turner, two grocery store workers from Washington known online as the Breakroom Chronicles, created a hilarious parody of the infamous black-and-white music video. Since it was posted on Instagram in July 2026, it’s been viewed 41 million times.

Lunch ladies remake “Firestarter”

Smith and Turner start the video staring at the camera, decked out in their lunch-lady garb of aprons, hairnets, and a few other special accessories (plus Smith’s iconic pink pumps). Taking on the role of lead singer Keith Flint, Turner stuck two long pieces of Romaine lettuce into either side of her hairnet to mimic Flint’s reverse mohawk.

She also added a large hoop earring in her septum (an oversized version of Flint’s) for comedic effect, and some heavy black eyeliner. The two perfectly choreographed their video to match the original, with spot-on pauses and stares at the camera.

Smith runs in and out of frame as Turner thrusts at the camera to the “Firestarter” beat. Once the lyrics start, Turner holds up a can of pumpkin preserves and lip-syncs, “I’m the trouble starter, punkin’ instigator.”

Smith mouths “Hey, hey, hey” in the background as Turner once again holds up a funny prop to match the lyrics. This time, it’s a small box of Duraflame Firestarters, which she showcases to the words, “I’m a fire starter, twisted fire starter.”

She keeps singing as Smith twerks in the back. Turner eventually takes off her hairnet and takes a bite of the Romaine lettuce as the video ends.

They also performed The Prodigy’s “Breathe”

Due to popular demand, the Breakroom Chronicles ladies blessed viewers with a second video for The Prodigy fans. This time, they perform the band’s song “Breathe.”

Once again, Turner takes the lead as Flint (complete with Romaine lettuce mohawks and a septum ‘ring’). She gives the camera a bug-eyed stare and wags her tongue like Flint. Smith plays the band’s co-vocalist, Maxim, and has a prop this time: a cane.

Dressed like Maxim, Smith sits in an office chair in the background, holding her cane. Her makeup is perfect goth-core, with black lipstick, eyeliner, and black streaks swept across her cheeks.

Both are completely in character, and Smith dances with two tins in her hands while lip-syncing to “Breathe.”

Viewers respond

Both videos absolutely delighted audiences, who shared their rave reviews in the comment section:

“Lettuce appreciate just how genius this is 🥬”

“Absolute cinema 🙌❤️🔥”

“If Keith Flint was alive, he would love this! 🤣🤣🤣🤣👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼🫶🏻🫶🏻🫶🏻🫶🏻🫶🏻 This was hilarious”

“Humanity’s last stand against AI slop and you’re …. absolutely magnificent. 👏👏 We really did have it all.🥹🥬”

“Not the pumpkin instigator 🤣”

“Dude I somehow knew before the music started 🤣😂”

“Feeling sorry for everyone too young to understand that this is the definition of epic”

“Their resemblance is uncanny 🥬🥬”

“This is the reason the internet was invented”