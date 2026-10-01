Bill Nye whips out the Constitution to make a powerful point about cuts to science research

Science educator Bill Nye the Science Guy has been teaching Millennials all about science for their entire lives. At 70, he’s still doing it.

Nye recently spoke at the Clinton Global Initiative 2026 Annual Meeting in New York City. While there, attendee Dr. Trisha Pasricha, MD, MPH, shared a video of Nye on TikTok that’s gone viral. In it, Nye pulled out a physical copy of the U.S. Constitution while offering the audience an encouraging message about science.

“Bill Nye just pulled out the Constitution—and the crowd erupted,” she wrote in the video’s overlay, adding in the caption: “@BillNye, the gentleman and scholar that you are.”

Bill Nye reads from the Constitution

In the video, Nye is participating in a panel discussion.

“I have a copy of the U.S. Constitution, which some of you may know is now available in paperback,” he quips. “Say what you will about the U.S., say what you will about the Founding Fathers, the guys who wrote it. You could have mixed feelings about them. But Article 1, Section 8, Clause 8 of the U.S. Constitution [states]: ‘The role of Congress is to promote the progress of science and useful arts.’”

Nye pauses before he adds, “Seventeen hundred eighty-seven. These guys, say whatever else you want about them, put the word ‘science’ in the Constitution. There it is.”

The crowd roars with applause as Dr. Pasricha’s camera pans to them.

Article 1, Section 8, Clause 8 of the U.S. Constitution

According to the Library of Congress, Article 1, Section 8, Clause 8 of the U.S. Constitution reads: “[The Congress shall have Power . . . ] To promote the Progress of Science and useful Arts, by securing for limited Times to Authors and Inventors the exclusive Right to their respective Writings and Discoveries.”

It is also called the Intellectual Property Clause and was meant to protect authors’ and inventors’ “exclusive rights in their writings and discoveries for limited times.” It laid the groundwork for federal copyright and patent systems.

Regarding the word “science,” it also states that “the Progress of Science, at the time of the Framing, referred to the creation and spread of knowledge and learning.”

Nye’s previous support of the U.S. Constitution

Nye has often shared his love for the U.S. Constitution, explaining that the pursuit of science is part of America’s story. During a conversation with Congressman Joe Morelle in 2025, Nye shared:

“What if we stop exploring? What if we were to stop looking up? And out? What would that say about us?” he says. “Whatever it is, it would not be good. And it would not be part of the American story. Exploration of space is part of the American story. It’s how we all got here…setting science aside is unconstitutional. And embracing it is patriotic.”

In an interview on the Politickin’ podcast featuring Gavin Newsom, Marshawn Lynch, and Doug Hendrickson via iHeartRadio, Nye shared, “My ‘thing’ is the U.S. Constitution…as a CEO of a nonprofit organization, I have gone to Congressional offices many times. Senate offices many times. I’ve met Senators, Members of Congress, who know the Constitution. Took an oath to it. And they’re generally familiar with Article 1, where we’re gonna have a Senate and a House of Representatives.”

However, he went on to explain that many are unfamiliar with Section 8, Clause 8.

“The word ‘science’ is in the Constitution, people!” he emphasizes.