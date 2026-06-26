An Amazon driver named the 3 things she dreads delivering. Two involve your pets.

Online shopping has quietly turned into a system where you can summon almost anything to your doorstep without standing up, and most of us have stopped thinking about who actually carries it there. An Amazon driver named Jennifer Monique would like a gentle word about that.

In a TikTok that’s racked up over a million views, Monique, who posts as @jennifermonique365, ran through the three items she dreads seeing on her route. Not because she minds the work, but because they’re punishingly heavy, she isn’t paid extra to haul them, and they tend to be the ones customers expect carried all the way inside.

Number one: cat litter. It’s heavy, people go through it fast so it’s constantly being reordered, and per Amazon’s own rules a single package can run up toward the 50-pound limit. Number two, and the one that clearly baffles her most: dog food. “Some of these dog foods, like 80 pounds,” she said. “What size dogs do y’all have in your house? Why is the dog food and the kitty litter so heavy?” And number three: bottled water, sold in flats of 24 and 40 that turn a routine drop-off into a back workout. A woman with an armful of large boxes. Photo credit: Liza Summer via Canva.

Her actual summary was less a complaint than a tired fact: “They don’t pay us enough to be lifting cat litter, bottled water, and dog food.”

It’s worth saying that plenty of people order exactly this stuff for good reasons. As commenters on her video pointed out, some are elderly or disabled, some don’t own a car, some are buying for parents who can’t make the trip themselves. Heavy-delivery convenience is a genuine lifeline for a lot of households, and Monique isn’t really telling those people to stop.

The takeaway most viewers landed on is smaller and easier than quitting Amazon. Drivers move somewhere between 170 and 350 packages a shift, often with no time to stop, and the difference between a brutal stop and a bearable one is mostly about how they’re treated. If you do order the heavy stuff, a few things go a long way: leave a bottle of water or a snack on the porch, don’t expect them to haul forty pounds up three flights, tip when you can, and please don’t fire off a one-star review because a driver set the litter by the door instead of carrying it to your kitchen. The job is hard enough at the weight it already is.

Follow @jennifermonique036 on TikTok and for entertaining and lifestyle content.