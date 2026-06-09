Her account got hacked. The ‘hacker’ had finished weeks of her physics homework.

Maddje got the kind of email that makes your stomach drop: someone had logged into her account from a different device. Classic hack warning. She braced herself for the worst and went to check what damage had been done.

What she found instead was that all of her AP Physics homework for the next few weeks had been completed.

“I got an email that a different device had logged into my account, and when I went to check, all of my AP Physics homework for the next few weeks was done,” the text on her TikTok video read. She filmed herself (@maddje97 on TikTok) staring at the screen in disbelief, scrolling through assignment after assignment, every one of them marked as finished.

She had no idea who’d done it or how. She had no way to contact the mystery benefactor who’d apparently broken into her account for the sole purpose of grinding through her physics work. The video racked up nearly 35 million views and over 6.4 million likes from people who mostly wanted to know how they could get hacked like this.

The comments turned into a surprisingly wholesome collection of similar stories. One person wrote, “One time, someone didn’t log off the Chromebook at school and I saw they had gotten an 80 on a Math Quiz, so I re-did it and let them have a 100, then just logged off.” Maddje replied that the person was “what’s good in this world.” A teen sits in front her of her computer wearing headphones. Photo credit: Canva

Others were funnier. “This kept happening to me, but instead of doing my homework, they just kept changing my Chrome background to weird stuff like human Mike Wazowski,” one person said. Another shared a story about a stranger who somehow ended up on their family’s Netflix account: “There was a hacker on our Netflix account that watched ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ religiously, and my mum opened him a new profile. He’s still living in our account. We named him Gregory.”

But the actual explanation turned out to be even better than a kindhearted hacker. The “hacker” was a girl named Sage Wilson @sagewilsondk on TikTok, who posted her own video (since removed) from the other side of the mix-up.

“Logged in to do my Physics homework and I did it all under some random girl’s account!?” Wilson’s video read. A confused young woman in front of her computer. Photo credit: Canva

She’d accidentally logged into Maddje’s account instead of her own, done the entire assignment without realizing it wasn’t hers, and only figured out the mistake afterward. Wilson reached out to ask Maddje to send the completed work back so she could copy-paste it into her own account, since, technically, she’d already done it.

So, nobody got hacked. Two students just got tangled up in the same login system, and one of them did a stranger’s homework by accident. The Internet was a little disappointed there wasn’t a benevolent physics phantom out there breaking into accounts to spread completed assignments. But honestly, the real version is funnier.

You can follow Maddje (@maddje97) TikTok for more entertainment and lifestyle content.