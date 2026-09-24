Nursing home resident asks singer to play ‘Danny Boy’ one more time for a touching reason

Music holds powerful memories. Knowing this, Canadian singer Abbey Neves has used it to connect with and bring joy to nursing home residents.

In a recent video shared on her Instagram, Neves performed a special rendition of the emotional ballad “Danny Boy” for one special nursing home resident. The performance brought the nursing home residents (and the internet) to tears.

“I wanted to share this video because something I’ve learned throughout my years of performing is just how powerful music truly is,” Neves tells Upworthy. “Sharing this special moment with this particular resident was just one small glimpse into the incredible power music can have.”

Singing “Danny Boy” for nursing home resident

In the video, Neves sings “Danny Boy” to an elderly woman standing with the help of a walker.

“This sweet lady asked me to sing this song a second time, because her daddy used to sing it to her & it brought back such special memories,” she captioned the video.

As she sings, the resident is overcome with emotion. Many times, she wipes away tears.

“I think sometimes people forget that the elderly are still young at heart. They want to reminisce about their teenage years, their love stories, their parents and siblings, and the moments that shaped the lives they built,” Neves tells Upworthy. “I feel so incredibly blessed to be able to share my gift with retirement and nursing homes throughout Windsor-Essex, and I hope I get to continue doing this for the rest of my life.”

The impact of performing in nursing homes

Performing in nursing homes is a newer venture for Neves, but it’s had a powerful impact on her.

“I usually perform at bars, restaurants, and parks, but last year I decided to start performing at retirement and nursing homes, and it has changed my entire life,” Neves says. “Although I’ve always known the impact music can have, I’ve truly seen it exemplified in some of the most beautiful ways through performing for residents.”

One of the most powerful things she’s experienced is seeing residents open up after she sings to them.

“I’ve had a man who wouldn’t normally let anyone touch him or come near him stand up, hold my hand, and dance with me,” she shares. “I’ve sung a love song to two residents who were married as they held hands and danced together.”

Some residents go beyond just opening up and come out of their shells completely.

“I’ve had a man come up and sing an entire song on his own with my microphone,” Neves says. “I’ve had a 100-year-old resident tell me that she used to dance on tables when she was younger, and we all shared laughter and stories in between songs.”

Viewers react

In these particular venues, “Danny Boy,” written in 1910 by British lyricist Frederic Weatherly, is a popular song request. In the comments, she noted that they “love this one!”

Many viewers were moved by Neves’ emotional performance and shared their thoughts in the comments:

“Just a little girl missing her daddy 🥺🤍”

“Everybody is just somebody’s baby 🥺”

“Still just a little girl missing her daddy. It never goes away.😢”

“Getting old is a privilege, but my gosh is it heartbreaking too, carrying around every memory 💔”

“You’re comforting her inner child 🥹”

“you brought her back to her dad for a moment 🥹❤️”

“The way I would start crying 😭”