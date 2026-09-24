Why ‘microgenerations’ like Gen Jones, Xennial, Zillennial, and Gen Zalpha actually make sense

Baby boomers, Gen X, Millennials (aka Gen Y), Gen Z, and up-and-coming Gen Alpha are the official generations we’re all familiar with. But it seems like every time we turn around, there’s a new label for those in the gray space between two generations. We’ve got Generation Jones, Xennials, Zillennials, and now, apparently, Gen Zalpha.

These microgenerations may be the butt of jokes and trigger eye-rolling among some folks, but let’s take a step back. Yes, we tend to over-label ourselves in this era, but microgenerations are one place where some subdivision actually does make sense.

Cultural acceleration has changed how generations are defined

There are many ways to define “generation”, so we need to put the word into context. For genealogists, a generation is around 25 to 30 years, but if we’re talking about cultural generations, such as Boomers, Gen X, etc., a generation spans 15 to 20 years:

Boomers: Born between 1946 and 1964

Gen X: Born between 1965 and 1980

Millennials: Born between 1981 and 1996

Gen Z: Born between 1997 and 2012

Gen Alpha: Born between 2013 and 2025

However, we’re living in an age of incredibly rapid technological changes that only seem to be getting faster. Twenty years now doesn’t feel the same as 20 years a century ago. Modern technology influences culture in profound ways, and with the speed of digital breakthroughs, major advancements can change the cultural landscape practically overnight.

An example: Millennials straddle pre-social media and post-social adolescence

What’s happening in society when a generation comes of age makes a big difference in that generation’s identity. The Great Depression and World War II affected the Silent Generation (those born between 1928 and 1945). Boomers experienced the Civil Rights Movement and the Vietnam War as teens and young adults.

Except not all of them did. Generation Jones stands apart from other Boomers as the younger siblings of those who came of age during those major cultural milestones. They witnessed those turning points but weren’t directly involved in them, so the events didn’t have the same impact.

@livekellyandmark If you were born between 1992 and 1999, you have a superpower! 🦸‍♂️ 🦸‍♀️ ♬ original sound – Kelly and Mark

We’ve seen similar splits in younger generations based on technological milestones. Millennials, for instance, grew up as smartphones and social media catapulted into our daily lives. But elder Millennials were already through college when the iPhone came out, while the youngest were just kids. There’s an enormous difference between an adolescence free from smartphones and one saturated with them, a difference that arguably warrants separate generational identities. Younger Millennials have more in common with Gen Z than with older Millennials in that way. Therefore, the Zillennial moniker makes perfect sense.

The question of the day: How far do we subdivide?

Of course, we also live in an era where reasonable ideas sometimes go too far. Labels can be useful and even helpful as we strive to know ourselves better. Group identities can give us not only a sense of belonging but also an explanation for why we do or feel the things we do. But when we drill down too far into group labels, they lose their usefulness. Micro-generations check out as a concept. We’ve reached a point where two years of separation in your late 20s or early 30s produces the kind of cultural and emotional distance that used to exist between a 4-year-old and a 2-year-old. Insane— Katherine Dee 🐬/acc (@default_friend) April 28, 2026

With generations, we risk going too wide or too narrow to be meaningful. The 15-to-20 years per generation idea worked for a while. In some ways, it still does. But as advances in technology continue to accelerate and affect various age cohorts in different ways, it feels necessary to embrace the idea of microgenerations. The advent of AI alone will separate older Gen Zers, who completed their schooling without it, from younger ones, who are right in the thick of us figuring out what role it will play in education (looking at you, Gen Zalpha). Microgens of 5 to 10 years more accurately reflect people’s real-world experiences than generations of 15 to 20 years.

When we hear these blended generational terms, it may be tempting to dismiss them as another example of modern-day identity-label obsession. But there’s value in acknowledging where microgenerations make sense as the speed of change and its effect on culture continues to grow.