Culture

Family

Nature

Science

Subscribe

How the Sears catalog thwarted Jim Crow laws and empowered the civil rights movement

The catalog’s impact on the “color tax” was unintentional, but powerful.

By

Heather Wake

Sears, history, shopping
TheVallyD/X & Retro CCN/YouTubeSign that reads "colored Waiting room" (left) Portrait of Richard Sears (right)

The Sears Catalog is widely considered the most successful and famous mail-order catalog in American history. But what many don’t know is the unintentional role it played in fighting Jim Crow laws. 

Shopping in the time of Jim Crow

Before the mail-order boom, you had no choice but to shop in person. For Black Americans, especially in the South under Jim Crow, that meant dealing with rampant racial discrimination.

In terms of financial discrimination, Black customers were required to pay a “color tax,” and all lines of credit and item prices were controlled (and manipulated) by white merchants. Then there was the humiliation they faced: having to wait at the back of the line so that every white customer could go first, being denied “Mr.” and “Mrs.” titles, not being allowed to try on clothes or make returns, being steered toward lower-quality goods, and being mocked at the counter.

To carve out their own opportunities, Black communities opened co-ops and credit unions and tried to buy only from Black-owned stores. 

But then came the Sears Catalog 

And with it, the gift of anonymity and autonomy. 

Sears offered the same clothing, tools, and household items typically reserved for white consumers, breaking the debt cycle tied to local landlord-merchants, all at standardized prices with fair credit options for everyone. 

Suddenly having that buying power (choosing items, setting prices, guaranteeing demand, getting refunds, etc.) taught a “language of rights” that came before the sit-ins of the civil rights movement. This would have a major “ripple effect” on the movement overall, according to the One Mic History podcast, which delivers “Black history 24/7.” 

Watch on  YouTube

The backlash

Of course, local white-run businesses soon took notice. Threatened by the loss of their economic monopoly, many white Southern merchants began circulating false rumors that the founders of Sears were Black and organized public bonfires to burn the catalogs.

And because country stores often doubled as post offices, some local postmasters refused to sell stamps or money orders for catalog mail. 

The workaround

Richard Sears, portrait, history
Portrait of Richard Sears. Wikipedia

While Richard Sears wasn’t exactly a civil rights advocate, he was a profit-driven businessman and didn’t want to lose his newfound customer base. So, in response, he printed special instructions inside the catalog on how to work directly with railway mail clerks and postal carriers instead. Sears found ways for not only Black communities, but also immigrants (including non-English speakers) to bypass discrimination and fuel his bottom line in the process. 

Sears’ legacy

Although Sears was motivated by capitalism rather than social justice, his successor and business partner, Julius Rosenwald, was a true civil rights philanthropist who used his Sears wealth to partner with Booker T. Washington and fund the construction of nearly 5,000 “Rosenwald Schools” to educate Black children across the segregated South. 

Julius Rosenwald, portrait, history
Portrait of Julius Rosenwald. Wikipedia

Today, the Sears Catalog is long gone, and the company itself has been reduced to a shadow of what it once was, eclipsed by Amazon and countless other online retailers. But before its decline, Sears played a remarkable role in shaping American culture, reaching far beyond what anyone might expect from something as simple as a shopping catalog.

Add to Google News

Tags

More for You

danny boy, danny boy song, retirement home, abbey neves, singing danny boy
Culture

Nursing home resident asks singer to play ‘Danny Boy’ one more time for a touching reason

friends, generations, different ages
Generations

Why ‘microgenerations’ like Gen Jones, Xennial, Zillennial, and Gen Zalpha actually make sense

kittens, cats, animals, hospital, eye infection
Wholesome

Mama cat rushed her kittens to a human hospital. Doctors treated them as patients.

conflict, arguments, disagreements, conflict management, psychology, human behavior, anger, therapists
Science

Conflict experts share the 1 phrase to stop an argument before things get out of control

puppy, new dog, dog, gold, coins, treasure
Pets

Adopted puppy takes first walk with new family and digs up treasure worth nearly $8,000

Get stories worth sharing delivered to your inbox.

By subscribing, you accept beehiiv's Terms of Use & Privacy Policy. Our site's Privacy Policy applies.

Advertisement

Featured

All Featured Stories →
side hustles, side hustle, side gigs, side hustle ideas, side gig ideas, high paying side gigs, best side gigs
Life Hacks

24 brilliantly attainable ideas for side jobs that can make you an extra $2,000 a month

Heather Wake & Upworthy Staff
argument, family fight, angry women, blonde women, disagreement
Family

Nearly 40% of Americans went no-contact with a loved one last year. Here’s why we’re letting relationships go.

Tod Perry & Upworthy Staff
mail, mailbox, postcard, postal service
Wholesome

California man’s parents died in 2020 and 2022. He just received a postcard in the mail from them.

Annie Reneau
bucket list, reverse bucket list, elderly woman, woman writing, making a list
Generations

Clinical psychologist shares why making a ‘reverse bucket list’ is a recipe for happiness

Tod Perry