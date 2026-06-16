Mom sparks thoughtful debate with 11 ‘crazy’ postpartum rules she swears by

A mom named Chantal Wijbrandi recently shared her 11 rules for postpartum care that might seem unconventional (or, as she put it, “crazy”) to folks in the U.S., but are actually deeply rooted in ancient Ayurvedic and Chinese traditions. It highlighted just how differently various cultures around the world approach this chapter of a mother’s life.

The common theme among these practices is rest and rejuvenation. Cultures that continue to rely on more ancient practices sometimes refer to this type of postpartum care as “mothering the mother.”

Conversely, Western practices often take a more clinical approach and prioritize the newborn, as well as getting back to independence and the normal flow of things as quickly as possible.

Wijbrandi’s list included:

Staying in bed for the first two weeks, and not leaving the house for 40 days except for short walks

Woman sleeping. Canva

Many, many cultures around the world recommend at least 40 days postpartum recovery. It goes by many different names—“Zuo Yue Zi” in Traditional Chinese medicine, “Sutika Paricharya” in Ayurveda, and even certain Christian traditions called it “churching.” In addition, new moms are often expected to be absent from chores and cooking for six weeks to two months.

This looks starkly different than some of the stories we see in the U.S. of moms “bouncing back” to normalcy in a matter of days. But western-based scientific study actually does have some backing to this. A 2025 study in the National Library of Medicine, for instance, agreed that recovery should last at least six to eight weeks.

Avoiding any cold foods or drinks, and instead consuming soft, warm cooked meals plus a daily cup of bone broth, herbal teas, and about “1000 extra calories.”

Woman enjoying soup. Canva

Postpartum is a time when the digestive system can get sluggish, and the body needs ample nutrition absorbed. Warm foods are often considered easier to digest, which could be why they’ve been recommended for centuries. Plus, some research does suggest that cold foods may temporarily slow down digestive enzyme activity, blood flow, and the rate of gastric emptying.

However, that doesn’t mean that cold foods do substantial enough delays to digestion to consider it a “make or break” decision, especially if you are prioritizing nutrient-rich foods.

Sleeping with her newborn on her chest or next to her

While both Eastern and Western philosophies seem to encourage mother and child sleeping closely to one another to promote bonding, ease stress, and even help prevent postpartum blues, they do differ in attitudes to proximity. Organizations like the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) advise against bed-sharing to reduce the risk of SIDS.

That said, there are more resources out there for safer co-sleeping practices.

Belly binding, Herbal Epsom salt sitz baths, and different types of massages, some daily

In Ayurveda, childbirth is seen as a time of excess Vata (air and space elements), which can lead to feelings of emptiness, anxiety, and displaced energy. Binding physically and energetically contains this energy, providing a “hug” that offers warmth, stability, and emotional grounding.

But on a more tangible level, binding can provide core and pelvic support as it recovers strength, reduce pain and swelling, and aid in maintaining good posture.

Today, pelvic floor therapy is becoming a much more talked about aspect of postpartum care, even in the U.S.

As for Epsom salt baths, some healthcare professionals advise waiting four to six weeks before moms take them to reduce infection risk, particularly if you have a C-section incision or significant stitches. Others say they can be gamechangers for relaxing the perineum and easing pain and itching from hemorrhoids (another common pregnancy and postpartum symptom).

Relying on community support and a “super prepped” partner

We all know that the whole “it takes a village” thing is easier said than done in the West. For many moms, their partner gets a very short paternity leave, not to mention we simply don’t have the same type of community care baked into our way of life. As many American moms have lamented before, a “village” tends to cost money: doulas, daycare, etc.

Still, while the concept of communal care after birth is deeply rooted across many Eastern cultures, its reality and accessibility varied heavily based on social class, geography, and family structure. So, in many ways, having a village is a luxury no matter where you are.

Which is right for you?

If you’re wondering which practice is “better,” you might be disappointed…or empowered!

Since each method excels in different areas, many new parents take on a hybrid approach, combining the life-saving interventions of Western medicine with the extended, nurturing rest and dietary wisdom of Eastern traditions. Modern “postpartum doulas” often do the same, blending evidence-based newborn care while also preparing traditional nutrient-dense meals for the mother, for example.

Perhaps the real takeaway isn’t that one approach is “right” and the other is “wrong,” but that new mothers deserve far more support than many currently receive. Whether it’s through modern medicine, time-honored traditions, or a blend of both, postpartum recovery may be one of those rare areas where slowing down isn’t a luxury. It’s a necessity.