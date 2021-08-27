Mom has the most hilarious response to her daughter's gay friend asking to sleep over
Meet Mason Brian Barclay, a teen and self-described "very homosexual male." He recently wanted to attend a sleepover at his "new best friend" Houston's house, because teens are gonna teen. But he's a boy, and everyone knows boys aren't allowed to attend girls' sleepovers, because of cooties/patriarchal norms.
So he behaved more maturely than most adults, and crafted a long text message to Houston's mom, Mrs. Shelton, in which he politely asked for permission to attend Houston's sleepover.
"I think the common meaning behind only allowing the same sex to share sleepovers is due to the typical interest in the opposite sex, when, in this case, I do not like the opposite sex," he explained in the text.
Mrs. Shelton's response was so good that Mason tweeted it out and it went viral:
"Hmm. Well my husband is hot. Should I worry?" she responded.
Evidently Mason found Mrs. Shelton's text hilarious. So does Twitter.
Hahahahahahaha I don't know what exactly is going on here but I'm lol'ing
That took guts, and this mom acknowledged it *fabulously*! I wish you a fun night with your friends! Stay away from Houston's dad, now. 🤣💖
And others are just wondering if the sleepover is on, or not??
Others need to know if Houston's dad lives up to the hype:
Wait, so how hot is her dad?
