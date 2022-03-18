Family

A touching moment caught on the kiss cam—Orlando Magic fan finds out he's going to be a dad

The kiss cam caught the real winner of the game.

What is it about those kiss cams at sports games that somehow manage to capture hysterical, bizarre and utterly embarrassing life moments? To think about how all the planets have to align for that to happen can be mind-boggling. Is it simply bad luck? Or is the kiss cam an instrument of karma itself? It’s a mystery yet to be solved…

But when that camera captures something truly heartwarming, it can connect us all to joy, even if that moment isn’t truly “ours.” They say both watching and playing a sport feels the same way in our brain, after all. Maybe that extends to everything that happens at the game.

One particularly epic story might be the MVP of kiss-cam history, as the crowd got to witness an Orlando Magic fan getting the surprise of a lifetime.

James Bailey didn’t yet know he was a father-to-be. His wife, Taylor Bailey, revealed to a local news outlet that she kept it secret, wanting to deliver the good news in a style.

“My husband has always dreamed of me telling him in a really cool way. So I thought it would be neat to get on the kiss cam,” she told WESH 2 News.

At first it’s all laughs and smiles, but when James finally reads the message, “Congrats James! You are going to be a dad!,” his jaw drops.

Eyes tearing up, he nuzzles his wife before shooting his hands up in a victory pose. It seems Taylor’s plan worked—it was indeed a very cool way to make her husband’s dreams come true.

The Orlando Magic tweeted the video along with the caption, “huge W”.

A VERY huge W. Congrats to the Bailey family, and thanks for sharing your happiness with the world.

Fingers crossed they name the baby Magic.

Health

Viral post thoughtfully reexamines Kerri Strug's iconic broken ankle vault at 1996 Olympics

Byron Heath/Facebook

This article originally appeared on 07.28.21


Simone Biles withdrawing from the team final in the Tokyo Olympics and subsequently withdrawing from the individual all-around finals after getting a case of the "twisties" has the world talking. She's received overwhelming support as well as overwhelming criticism for the move, with some praising her for recognizing her limits and others blasting her for not persevering through whatever she's dealing with.

Some people pointed to Kerri Strug, who landed on one foot after vaulting with a broken ankle in the 1996 Olympics to help the U.S. win gold, as an example of the kind of sacrifice an athlete should be willing to make for their country.

Byron Heath shared some thoughts about that fateful day in a viral Facebook post that has been shared more than 370,000 times in less than a day.

Heath wrote:

Family

Parents, please start talking to your kids about periods as early as humanly possible

Photo via Canva

Some parents are taking issue with "Turning Red" talking about periods.

Let's talk about periods.

Some parents have taken issue with the Pixar movie "Turning Red" for several scenes in which the subject of a 13-year-old getting her period—even though she didn't, actually—is discussed and used for humor. There's nothing graphic in any way, unless you consider seeing boxes of menstrual pads graphic, but some parents thought that menstruation itself was an inappropriate topic for young kids.

I'm a fan of letting parents parent. None of us has a manual for this stuff and it's hard to know if you're making the right choices for your kids. Different families have different priorities, values and beliefs, and I think there are a million ways to raise conscientious, contributing humans.

I'm also a fan of choosing age-appropriate content for kids when it comes to things that they're not ready to process yet. My kids are teens and young adults now, but when they were younger I was picky about what they consumed media-wise. There is some content young kids simply aren't ready to process and that can have a negative impact on their developing psyches, which is why sex and violence are screened for in age-based movie and TV ratings.

Periods, however, are an entirely different story.

Joy

Upworthy's Spring collection—purchase beautiful crafts this season and save with code SPRING10

Happy spring from all of us at Upworthy. This season, soak in the sun with longer days, see flowers in bloom and treat yourself or your loved ones to some beautiful crafts from our store to make your spring extra special. At Upworthy Market, you can feel good about shopping because every dollar you spend directly supports the local artisans who handcraft their own products. We have curated a list of some spring favorites from our store just for you.

1. Spring Awakening Beaded Bracelet

Beautiful gemstones celebrate the earth's awakening in springtime. Knotted by hand on silk strands, dyed dark red and natural white pearls combine with peridot and citrine. Sasina creates this feminine bracelet. The clasp and extender chain are bathed in sterling silver.

cdn11.bigcommerce.com


Education

People are sharing the one 'simple rule that would fix the world if people actually followed it'

via Pexels

A teacher lists his class rules.

The world would be a much better place if humans weren’t so … human. We all fall short of perfection. Common sense is, sadly, not too common. And there’s one guy out there who always manages to screw things up when things start getting good.

Call it Murphy’s law. Call it the great “reason we can’t have nice things.” Call it entropy. It feels like a whole lot of pain could be avoided if we all had just a little bit more sense.

But what if there was one rule that we all agreed to follow to make everyone’s life better? What would this magical rule be?

A Reddit user who goes by the name P4insplatter came to this realization and asked the AskReddit subforum, “What simple rule would fix the world if everyone actually followed it?” They received dozens of simple rules that if everyone got behind would make the world drastically better.

It’s no shock that most of them felt like a variation of the Golden Rule. It’s funny that a lot of folks believe the world would seriously improve if we could just abide by a simple saying that we all learned in kindergarten.

Also known as the “ethics of reciprocity,” the Golden Rule is so innate to humans that versions of it have been found in religions and cultures throughout the world.

Here are 17 of the best responses to P4insplatter’s simple, but world-altering question.

