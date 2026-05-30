Hannah Waddingham makes sure she eats junk food in front of her pre-teen daughter

The average civilian parent has to be careful when raising their children to present a healthy attitude towards food and weight. But for those in the public eye, it has to be even more challenging to navigate rigid beauty standards while modeling healthy behavior for your children.

Hannah Waddingham, star of Apple TV’s Ted Lasso and 2024’s The Fall Guy, recently shared how she handles body issues with her 11-year-old daughter, Kitty. Waddingham believes it’s important to show that there’s definitely a time and place for junk food, and she makes a point of sharing those foods with her. Hannah Waddingham at the Cannes Film Festival. Credit: Gabriel Hutchinson/Wikimedia Commons

How Hannah Waddingham approaches body positivity with her daughter

“We haven’t quite tipped into body image talk yet, but I do wonder if that’s because she’s always observed me and my friends who are all, you know, healthy looking,” she told Women’s Health UK. “I’m not a small woman in any way, shape, or form. Do I like to look after myself? Yes,” she told Just as Well, a podcast partner of Woman’s Health. “Am I obsessed with that? Absolutely not. [Kitty] sees me eating crisps, eating chips, and we will go for a burger. I will always make sure we do that.”

How should parents talk about food with their kids?

It’s wonderful that Waddingham has no reservations about modeling realistic eating habits. But what’s the best way for parents to tackle the issue with their children? Upworthy reached out to experts in diet and nutrition for their opinions. Avery Zenker, a registered dietitian and nutritionist, says Waddingham is right to not moralize eating. Hannah Waddingham at the Cannes Film Festival. Credit: Gabriel Hutchinson/Wikimedia Commons

“She hits on a number of considerations for promoting a healthy relationship with food,” Zenker told Upworthy. “She appears to take a de-moralizing approach to food, which encourages thinking about food from a neutral standpoint and avoiding labeling foods as ‘good’ or ‘bad.’ The bigger point is not the burger itself. It’s the modeling of emotional neutrality around food. She’s modeling that all foods can fit into a healthy lifestyle, in moderation.”

Evan Nadler, the Founder of ProCare consultants, which helps children and adults overcome obesity, says it’s important for parents to model healthy eating habits because, whether they like it or not, their kids are watching. “All weight management is a family affair, and parents should be modeling healthy eating behaviors for the children at every age. That doesn’t mean having birthday cake, or never eating at a restaurant, or having dessert. But it does mean that your children will notice if you have fast food every night, and they will think that habit is normal and something they can do when they are adults,” Nadler told Upworthy.

Waddingham’s approach is a reminder that healthy eating isn’t just about the food itself, but the attitude we take towards hunger and nourishment. When Waddingham makes a point that she’s far from perfect, she also teaches that food has multiple uses: it’s here for nourishment, connection, and joy.