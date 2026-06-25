Guitarist shares the medieval ‘death code’ hidden in Led Zeppelin’s ‘Stairway to Heaven’

Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven” is instantly recognizable to millions, even those who aren’t big classic rock listeners. But as songwriter, music producer, and guitarist JB Eckl points out, one part of the epic song is even more familiar than people realize, and in a beautifully morbid way.

In an episode of “Sacred Riffs,” Eckl (aka the Bob Ross of rock) shared that he and his wife were watching Frozen 2 when he noticed something peculiar. The four-note siren call Elsa hears in the film sounded an awful lot like the four-note slide in the guitar solo of “Stairway to Heaven.”

The ubiquity of Dies Irae in music and film

Eckl’s Internet rabbit hole dive revealed that the four-note sequence is actually part of a 13th-century Gregorian chant called the Dies Irae (Latin for “Day of Wrath”). For 800 years, this specific collection of notes has been used for a specific purpose.

“Composed around 1270, Dies Irae has been music’s signal for ‘death is here’ ever since,” Eckl explains. “Mozart, Berlioz, Liszt, Rachmaninoff, they all borrowed it. Film composers love it. You’ve heard it in The Shining, It’s a Wonderful Life, Star Wars, The Lion King. It’s been called a musical Wilhelm scream [a famous stock sound effect of a man screaming that has been used in hundreds of films]. When you need an audience to feel mortality without being told, you play Dies Irae.”

It’s true. Vox did a whole video about Dies Irae in movies. Once you hear it, it’s hard not to recognize it everywhere.

Purposeful inclusion or unintentional genius?

So why did Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page use Dies Irae in “Stairway to Heaven”? Was it on purpose or just coincidental? Eckl only begins to speculate.

“‘Stairway to Heaven’s lyrics kind of resist interpretation,” says Eckl. “Is it a cautionary fable about materialism? Is it a pagan allegory? Is it random fridge poetry?”

Eckl points out Page being “steeped in esoteric tradition,” so there’s a possibility he included the Dies Irae purposefully. Then again, it could have been subconscious.

“It may have just been instinct, which is kinda the same as saying genius,” said Eckl. “Either way, Led Zeppelin had a centuries-old funeral chant in the most played rock song in history, and for 50 years, listeners felt it in their bones without knowing why.”

Eckl said in a follow-up video that it doesn’t really matter whether Jimmy Page intentionally used Dies Irae.

“All that matters is that he plucked that out of the ether,” Eckl said. “It was either cultural influences, personal experiences—this is how all art works—or just plain old intuition. Whatever it is, that is what we want from our artists. That’s what we want as artists.”

Exploring the intersection of spirituality and rock & roll

Eckl points out that even pointing to a small part of “Stairway to Heaven” gets people talking about all kinds of deeper concepts, which is what art is supposed to do. It’s also what the “Sacred Riffs” series is all about.

The idea for the series came from conversations between Eckl and actor Rainn Wilson, who hosts the Soul Boom podcast. “Sacred Riffs” lives on the Soul Boom platform and the goal is simply to “explore the intersection of spirituality and rock & roll.” Eckl, who has worked with Carlos Santana, War, En Vogue, and more, says he hopes it gets people to look deeper into music.

“We’re surrounded by a lot of disposable content, artists optimizing for TikTok etc, to say nothing of AI,” Eckl tells Upworthy. “We’ve lost a lot of the ritual around music, and the idea that it can be life-changing. If these videos spark some of that kind of curiosity, we’ve done our job.”

You can find more Sacred Riffs episodes on the Soul Boom and JB Eckl Instagram pages.