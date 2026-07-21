Grandma takes action to bring happy hour to her nursing home and wins

“Assisted living doesn’t mean giving up the everyday pleasures that help us live life on our own terms.”

This is the philosophy of 82-year-old Anita LeBrun, who recently fought—and won—a legislative battle allowing nursing homes and senior care facilities in Minnesota to serve alcohol.

To be clear, no state outright bans nursing homes and assisted living facilities from serving alcohol. Rather, these facilities are generally treated as businesses rather than private homes under state liquor laws, making them subject to various liquor licensing requirements.

A beloved tradition suddenly became off limits

According to the BBC, LeBrun, who moved into the senior living community Amira Choice Champlin in Minnesota a couple of years ago, was unaware of the licensing requirement. She was understandably shocked to learn that because her new home didn’t have a liquor license, residents couldn’t be served alcoholic beverages. In fact, in April 2025, the facility received a warning from local officials after serving Champagne at an event celebrating its newly completed renovations.

For LeBrun, the policy felt like a loss of both autonomy and comfort because 5 p.m. happy hours had long been a beloved family tradition.

“Happy hour is our connection, laughter, sharing stories from our lives,” she said, according to CBS News. “It brings friends together and helps make everyday moments special.”

Her personal complaint became a statewide push for change

So LeBrun took the issue to lawmakers, arguing that people who live in assisted care shouldn’t “have fewer freedoms than anyone else.” After also testifying twice before the state legislature, she ultimately succeeded in her mission.

Effective August 1, nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and boarding care homes across the state will be allowed to serve alcohol to residents and their guests during organized social events without navigating traditional retail liquor licensing requirements. The facilities must, however, meet two conditions: serve alcohol free of charge and notify the state of their intent to serve it, while continuing to comply with Minnesota’s health and safety standards.

The new law is aptly named the “Grandparents’ Happy Hour” law.

Upon signing the bipartisan measure—during a ceremony at Amira Choice Champlin, no less—Gov. Tim Walz said:

“Growing older shouldn’t mean giving up the traditions and freedoms you’ve enjoyed your whole life. This law cuts unnecessary red tape so senior living communities can spend less time worrying about paperwork and more time creating opportunities for residents to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, happy hours and everyday moments together.”

The ability to choose matters at every stage of life

No matter where you stand on the pros and cons of alcohol consumption, most people can agree that maintaining human connection is important at every stage of life. And, for many people, sharing a drink is one way to foster that connection. Whether or not to imbibe at home is also a choice adults are generally free to make. It’s easy to see how losing that choice because of bureaucratic red tape could feel dehumanizing.

In other words, if this law helps seniors feel more at home in the place they live, then cheers to that.