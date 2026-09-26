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Glow-up after 100: Centenarians at Austin senior living community get ‘glamorous’ makeovers from high schoolers

“It’s special when different generations come together like this. We have so much to learn from one another.”

By

Cecily Knobler

Westminster, National Centenarian's Day, makeover, high school
Photo credit: Rene Harris for Westminster Senior LivingA 104-year-old woman gets a makeover on National Centenarian's Day.

Generations collided in a fabulous way when the Westminster Senior Living community in Austin, Texas, celebrated National Centenarians Day on September 22nd. They not only focused on the lives of their seven centenarian residents (ages 100 to 104), but also added a little twist: they brought in three local high school students to give some of them lovely, fresh makeovers.

The idea, of course, was to celebrate the long, storied lives of the residents. But it was also to share kindness and wisdom between the seniors and the high school children, each with poignant stories to share.

Centenarians, National Centenarian's Day, Austin, makeover
Martha Bombaugh gets her nails done by high school students. Photo Credit: Rene Harris

Learning about each other

Two students, Naomi Hinrichs and Rishika Jakka, took part in the nonprofit organization GlamourGals through LASA High School (the Liberal Arts and Science Academy) in Austin, Texas. In a video shared with Upworthy, they talked about how much fun they have visiting the residents. Hinrichs relayed, “We do their nails and makeup. And it’s always so much fun to see the same people every month. And we get to learn a little more about their lives and talk to them.”

High school students Naomi Hinrichs and Rishika Jakka, Video credit: Rene Harris

Jakka, a high school junior, shares, “We’ve become friends with some of the residents, and it’s really nice to keep those relationships up.”

The monthly meet-up is just as meaningful to the older adults as it is to the teens. Hinrichs notes, “I’ve gotten better and better at engaging with them and figuring out how to talk to them. And it’s always so much fun to come here.”

GlamourGals, Centenarians, makeovers, Austin, Westminster
Naomi Hinrichs and Rishika Jakka smile for the camera. Photo credit: Rene Harris

Jakka adds, “And if they don’t want their nails and makeup done, we also play games and read books.”

Getting glamour glow-ups

On their official website, the nonprofit explains its mission:

“GlamourGals connects high school and college chapters nationwide to residents in local senior care facilities, meeting regularly to offer conversation, companionship, and our signature program of complimentary beauty makeovers.”

This time, the volunteers specifically helped 104-year-old Martha Bombaugh and 102-year-old Dorothy “Dottie” Dearden get dolled up with bright nail polish and pink blush. Although the glow-ups were beautiful, sharing their stories stood out the most.

Joy spending time together

Bombaugh shared, “It was such a joy spending time with the young ladies. They were so sweet and full of energy, and we had a wonderful time talking and getting to know each other. It’s special when different generations come together like this. We have so much to learn from one another.”

Dearden added how much the students reminded her of her youth. “I loved chatting with the girls and hearing about their lives and what they hope to do in the future. They reminded me of myself at their age, with so much ahead of them. It was a lovely afternoon, and I hope they enjoyed spending time with us as much as we enjoyed spending time with them.”

Centenarian, National Centenarian's Day, Austin, makeover
Dottie Dearden gets her makeup done by a high schooler. Photo credit: Rene Harris

A representative from the residence shared that Westminster “actually has eight centenarians. Seven attended the National Centenarians’ Day celebration, with a combined age of 712 years. Adding the eighth centenarian, who is 100 years old, brings their combined age to 812 years!”

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