Alec Baldwin performs a De Niro impression so good it truly shocks interviewer

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Celebrity impressions are always a source of side-splitting laughs. There are too many to choose from: Jack Black’s impression of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Jamie Foxx’s impression of President Donald Trump, and pretty much every single impression by Robin Williams.

But actor Alec Baldwin’s impression of Robert De Niro may take the cake. Baldwin has crafted a perfect De Niro over the years.

During a recent appearance on comedian Jordan Jensen’s RIP Jordan Jensen podcast, he offered a new one that had Jensen (and the internet) in stitches. Ver a Alec Baldwin incorporando la entidad de Robert De Niro sin necesidad de acudir al rito umbanda me eriza los pelos del culo.

Se le transforma el rostro al hijo de remil puta. pic.twitter.com/fySzlqeg20— Carlitos 🇦🇷 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@CharlyAB) September 24, 2026

Baldwin begins impersonating De Niro

During their discussion, Baldwin breaks into his De Niro impression while talking about his kids.

“My kids always make fun of me because when I get angry, I’m like, you know,” he says as he almost morphs into Robert De Niro, including his mannerisms, before our very eyes. “I’ll tell you one more time, you understand? Pick that up. Pick that blanket up now. Pick it up now! Pick it up now! Pick it up now!”

Utterly blown away, Jensen utters, “Oh my god!”

Baldwin adds, “My kids say my New York accent comes raging back when I’m angry.”

Jensen tells him, “…Your face just perfectly transforms into De Niro. Have you done a De Niro impression?”

And Baldwin replies, “I’ve done it for him.”

Baldwin shares De Niro impression he did for the actor

To a stunned Jensen (who says, “Holy sh*t!”), Baldwin then breaks into the impression he’s only done for De Niro.

“De Niro would walk up to me and go, ‘You’re very good, Alec. You’re very good,’ he said.

Jensen can’t contain her shock. “It’s like your face is becoming him! It’s crazy!” she cries.

Baldwin keeps up the impression, saying, “‘Next time we do it again…do it slower. Slower. And when he talks, you don’t care. You don’t care, okay?’”

Jensen exclaims, “This is the craziest…your face is morphing into him like we have CGI! It’s incredible.”

De Niro praises Baldwin’s impression of him

During a recent appearance on Amy Poehler’s Good Hang podcast, Poehler tells De Niro that he is a person “people like to do impressions of.” “Is that weird?” she asks.

De Niro responds, “No! I mean, it’s kind of flattering. Alec Baldwin does really good impressions. And one that he did, he was on…I forget what talk show he was on, and he was commenting on The Godfather reunion.” He then describes the impression as “hysterical.”

“We’re all mumbling; he can’t even understand what we’re saying!” adds De Niro as he and Poehler crack up.

Viewers react

The internet had hilarious reactions to Baldwin’s perfect De Niro impression, too:

“This might be the best impersonation I have ever seen. His face legit turned into De Niro’s.”

“So, if De Niro just could relax his face enough – he’d look like Alec?”

“I thought it was Robert De Niro with a wig???”

“But… How!?”

“It’s like watching a deepfake transformation.”

“I had to watch it twice because I couldn’t believe it!”