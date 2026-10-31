Too young to be a Boomer, too old to be Gen X: Meet the microgeneration ‘Generation Jones’

Generational labels have become cultural identifiers. These include Baby Boomers, Gen X, Millennials, Gen Z and Gen Alpha. And each of these generations is defined by its unique characteristics, personalities and experiences that set them apart from other generations.

But in-between these generational categories are “microgenerations”, who straddle the generation before and after them. For example, “Xennial” is the microgeneration name for those who fall on the cusp of Gen X and Millennials.

And there is also a microgeneration between Baby Boomers and Gen X called Generation Jones, which is made up of people born from 1954 to 1965. (Not everyone recognizes it as a separate generation: Pew Research Center defines Boomers as born 1946 to 1964 and Gen X as 1965 to 1980.) But what exactly differentiates Gen Jones from the Boomers and Gen Xers that flank it?

What is Generation Jones?

“Generation Jones” was coined around 1999 by writer and cultural commentator Jonathan Pontell to describe Americans born from 1954 to 1965, who grew up in the ’60s and ’70s. As Pontell wrote of Gen Jonesers in a 2009 Politico Europe op-ed:

“We fill the space between Woodstock and Lollapalooza, between the Paris student riots and the anti-globalisation protests, and between Dylan going electric and Nirvana going unplugged. Jonesers have a unique identity separate from Boomers and GenXers. An avalanche of attitudinal and behavioural data corroborates this distinction.”

Pontell describes Jonesers as “practical idealists” who were “forged in the fires of social upheaval while too young to play a part.” They are the younger siblings of the boomer civil rights and anti-war activists who grew up witnessing and being moved by the passion of those movements but were met with a fatigued culture by the time they themselves came of age. Sometimes, they’re described as the cool older siblings of Gen X. Unlike their older boomer counterparts, most Jonesers were not raised by WWII veteran fathers and were too young to be drafted into Vietnam, leaving them in between on military experience.

How did Generation Jones get its name?

A Generation Jones teenager poses in her room. Photo credit: Wikmedia Commons

Gen Jones gets its name from the competitive “keeping up with the Joneses” spirit that spawned during their populous birth years, but also from the term “jonesin’,” meaning an intense craving, that they popularized, a drug reference but also a reflection of the yearning to make a difference that their “unrequited idealism” left them with. According to Pontell, their competitiveness and identity as a “generation aching to act” may make Jonesers particularly effective leaders:

“What makes us Jonesers also makes us uniquely positioned to bring about a new era in international affairs. Our practical idealism was created by witnessing the often unrealistic idealism of the 1960s. And we weren’t engaged in that era’s ideological battles; we were children playing with toys while boomers argued over issues. Our non-ideological pragmatism allows us to resolve intra-boomer skirmishes and to bridge that volatile Boomer-GenXer divide. We can lead.”

However, generations aren’t just calculated by birth year but by a person’s cultural reality. Some on the cusp may find themselves identifying more with one generation than the other, such as being culturally more Gen X than boomer. And, of course, not everyone fits into whatever generality they happened to be born into, so stereotyping someone based on their birth year isn’t a wise practice. Knowing about these microgenerational differences, however, can help us understand certain sociological realities better as well as help people feel like they have a “home” in the generational discourse.

As many Gen Jonesers have commented, it’s nice to “find your people” when you haven’t felt like you’ve fit into the generation you fall into by age. Perhaps in our fast-paced, ever-shifting, interconnected world where culture shifts so swiftly, we need to break generations into 10-year increments instead of the roughly 16 to 19 years that researchers like Pew use to give everyone a generation that better suits their sensibilities.ensibilities.

This article originally appeared two years ago. It has been updated.