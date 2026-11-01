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First Lady Rosalynn Carter’s cheese ring is an easy, historic appetizer to serve this holiday season

Her no-bake recipe is preserved in the National Archives.

By

Emily Shiffer

first lady rosalynn carter, rosalynn carter, rosalynn carter cheese ring, cheese ring recipe, rosalynn carter cooking
Photo credit: Library of Congress & National Archives/XFormer First Lady Rosalynn Carter's famous cheese ring recipe.

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter was married to President Jimmy Carter, who served as the 39th President of the United States from 1977 to 1981. The couple grew up together in Plains, Georgia.

“She’s the girl I want to marry,” Jimmy Carter, three years her senior, reportedly told his mother after their first date, when Rosalynn was 17. The two married on July 7, 1946, and were together for 77 years before she passed away at 96 on November 19, 2023. President Carter would follow a little over a year later on December 29, 2024.

In life, the Carters loved to cook, and Rosalynn’s Southern roots shone through her dishes. In fact, her cooking was so good that the U.S. National Archives recognized one standout: her “Plains Special” Cheese Ring.

Rosalynn Carter’s cooking

Jimmy once told The Washington Post, “We divide the responsibility. I’m a fairly good cook. I like Southern foods, corn on the cob, collard greens and turnips, grits, fried chicken. I like plain food.”

Rosalynn also said, “When we were first married, Jimmy cooked as much as I did.” 

Growing up on a farm, Rosalynn Carter preferred fresh ingredients and was concerned about food additives early on. She reportedly tried to “read ingredients” on food packages, saying, “You have to know what you’re eating!”

When back home in Georgia, one of the first things she would do was “to go to the store and buy fresh vegetables because we got so few vegetables when we were traveling.”

Eating in The White House

Things changed once the Carters moved into the White House.

They now had an entire staff, which included four chefs, to prepare meals for them. In an interview, Jimmy Carter told Oprah Winfrey that though they were no longer cooking for themselves, they still ate Southern classics:

“The favorite meal is country food. When we got ready to move into the White House, Rosalynn went in—one of our staff members did—and asked the cooks and so forth at the White House, ‘Do you think you can make the kind of meals that the Carters are going to enjoy?’” President Carter said. He continued, “And their response was, ‘Yeah, we’ve been cooking that kind of meal for the servants for the last 20 years.’”

Watch on  YouTube

Rosalynn Carter’s cheese ring recipe

Now for Rosalynn’s nationally recognized cheese ring. If you’re so inclined, you can whip up the former First Lady’s recipe in minutes for your next holiday gathering or party.

Here’s how to do it, with a few helpful tips from Southern Living:

To prevent the mixture from sticking to the ring mold, Southern Living recommends lining it with plastic wrap before adding the good stuff. While it’s best served with crackers, you can also serve it with fresh veggie slices or toasted pita.

Ingredients
1 lb. grated sharp cheese
1 cup finely chopped nuts
1 cup mayonnaise
1 small onion, finely grated
Black pepper
Dash cayenne
Strawberry preserves (optional)

Directions
Combine all ingredients except preserves; season to taste with pepper. Mix well and place in a 5- or 6-cup ring mold. Refrigerate until firm, for several hours or overnight. To serve, unmold and, if desired, fill the center with strawberry preserves, or serve plain with crackers.

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