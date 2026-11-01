A mom was invited on a no-kids couples getaway, igniting a massive debate about adult friendships

A woman on X recently shared that she faced an interesting dilemma. A friend had invited her and her husband on an out-of-town getaway. They’d share a large Airbnb and celebrate the friend’s 30th birthday. Sounds fun, right?

But that’s not the dilemma. The problem is that the woman is a mom to a toddler, and the friend specifically pegged the trip as “couples, no kids.”

Mom’s post about invite to “no kids” weekend strikes a nerve

The mom, who goes by Womansplainer on X, explained the conundrum in a now-viral post:

“I really do not love this idea (husband is mortified), neither to spend the money nor to get someone to take the toddler for 3 days. It would be a 2.5 hour drive away for us, too, so it’s not like we’re close if something happens. I haven’t been away from him for even 1 night yet and he still just seems so young! It would be very hard to leave him for that long.”

However, she was open to the possibility that she might be feeling too conservative.

“Am I just a party pooper who needs to get over it? Genuine question. Like I actually need advice here guys” My friend wants to plan a couples, no-kids weekend getaway, splitting the cost of a large AirBNB, in January for her 30th birthday. I really do not love this idea (husband is mortified), neither to spend the money nor to get someone to take the toddler for 3 days. It would be a…— Womansplainer (@iWomansplainer) October 25, 2026

In a follow-up post, she elaborated that she could see both sides of her own predicament.

“There’s a part of me that thinks I need to loosen up and be more willing to do adventurous things, and another part that thinks ‘screw that’ to doing things I don’t need to which I do not want to do.” There’s a part of me that thinks I need to loosen up and be more willing to do adventurous things, and another part that thinks “screw that” to doing things I don’t need to which I do not want to do.



It hasn’t been formally scheduled yet or anything but she’s been trying to…— Womansplainer (@iWomansplainer) October 25, 2026

A staggering six million viewers saw the post, and many chimed in with strong opinions on both sides. What’s fascinating is how the debate and discourse evolved far beyond this mom’s specific situation. Some offered simple advice to that end:

“An invitation isn’t a summons. If you’re not excited about the prospect of going, politely decline,” one commenter aptly suggested.

But the conversation quickly broadened and tackled the very nature of adult friendships, especially between parents and their child-free friends.

One side says: kid-free events are too big an ask of parents

On the one hand, asking a parent of a very young child to leave them for several days when they can’t get home quickly, or to arrange familial or extremely expensive round-the-clock childcare, is a monumental ask.

Many commenters expressed their frustration at weddings, social gatherings, and vacations that aren’t welcoming to children.

“The ‘no kids’ culture is so weird to me. It’s not like she’s turning 21. She’s 30! I guess I’m at an age where I don’t want any extended outing to be off-limits to my kids, and no trip is as enjoyable without them as it is with them.”

“Does she have kids? Like do people not get when you have kids that’s who you want to be with lol idk I would never do it unless kids were invited”

These folks have a point. If it feels like kids are becoming welcome in fewer and fewer spaces, that’s because it’s true. Child-free weddings are on the rise. Parents are openly shamed on social media when their kids aren’t properly “trained” for restaurants or airplane behavior.

It can be frustrating and cause families to simply isolate themselves and save everyone the hassle.

Others disagree: parents must prioritize friendships

Another strong cohort weighed in with an alternative take: imagine being the friend and realizing someone you’re close with is “mortified” by your birthday plans. Take it a step further: maybe being too anxious to be away from your toddler isn’t so good.

“If she just didn’t want to go to your bachelorette party, bridal shower or baby shower you’d be upset. Don’t go if you don’t want to but then don’t act like this friendship is important to you now. This is why childfree people have a hard time maintaining friendships with parents”

“Be honest with your friends, but also don’t be opposed to leaving your toddler overnight. It’s often good to get a break from your children and believe me I know I [raised] four kids!”

“What happened in the last generation that has made parents so anxiously attached to their kids that they forfeit their own lives and friendships to avoid getting a babysitter?”

“not being able to separate from your toddler for more than a day seems excessive”

Others felt frustrated on behalf of the friend in this scenario.

“as a single childless woman, you can show up for countless bridal showers, weddings, baby showers, kid’s birthday parties, anniversary dinners etc. but if you want even a modicum of reciprocation suddenly it’s mortifying and beyond the pale.”

“I would hate to be y’all’s friends, simply not going and planning a dinner with them earlier would have sufficed, Tweeting about how you passively aggressively think I’m doing too much for my birthday … is nuts”

The truth of this fascinating, thoughtful discourse likely lies somewhere in the middle. Parents and child-free people can be great friends, but these moments often carry natural tension and conflict.

Any adult friendship, but especially between people in different life phases or with different lifestyles, requires effort from both parties. It requires the child-free friends to get to know the kids, be part of their lives, and show up for the family.

But yes, it also requires parents to make the time and effort to keep the friendship going. Sometimes it might even mean leaving the kids at home. Child-free people need their friends to show up for them, too.

What doesn’t work is letting our community, our village, and our social networks collapse.

Journalist, author, and culture critic Anne Helen Peterson writes of this very dynamic: “Friendship means sometimes doing things that are tedious, or gross, or not what you’d like to spend your Sunday afternoon doing, because we all, at some point, need help with things that are tedious, and gross, and that we ourselves would rather not spend a Sunday afternoon doing. There are also very fun ways that we care for each other. But it’s a real weave. The good and the bad, the joyful and the slog, the visible and invisible — these are the ways we care for each other.”