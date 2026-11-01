The silica gel packets you find in the pockets of your clothes after a shopping day or inside a box of new shoes come with a stern, scary warning: “Throw away. Do not eat.” But as long as you don’t eat them (or let small kids or pets get to them), you actually don’t need to throw them away.

Instead, you can reuse the silica packets. They contain desiccant, a drying agent, used by manufacturers to help keep moisture from damaging clothing or electronics during shipping. They’re also found in some packaged foods since they help keep your favorite snack fresh. (One exception: the “Do Not Eat” packet in a bag of beef jerky is usually an oxygen absorber filled with iron powder, not silica gel, and it can’t be recharged.)

It turns out these little packets aren’t just for one-time use. They actually can be dried out and used again and again with a few simple steps. If you think that sounds like a stretch, think again. These packets can be used a number of ways right inside your own home.

A lesson in sustainability

TikTok creator @trash.dates posted a series of videos in May and June 2026 explaining why you shouldn’t throw out those silica packets. They also showed off their impressive stash. In the video, they shared that the packets absorb moisture in the air and described how to make them reusable. By putting the packets in the sun to dry out, you can reuse them many times. Some are even color-coded to let you know when the packets are full of moisture and need to be dried out, and when they’re ready for use again. In this video, orange beads signify the packet is dry. When they turn green, they’re full of moisture. (Older blue-to-pink indicator beads can contain cobalt chloride, which is toxic, so keep those away from food.)

There is one caveat the creator points out: the drying agent in the packet can irritate your eyes, nose, throat, or skin, so you’ll want to be careful not to handle a broken packet. As for the warning not to eat them, Poison Control says silica gel is non-toxic, but the packets are a choking hazard, so keep them away from small children and pets.

The internet had hacks, too

While some TikTok users had more questions than answers about how to use these silica packets (more on that below), others weighed in with their own hacks for reusing the product.

“I put them in my car to prevent mold and prevent the fog condensation in the morning,” one user wrote.

“A tip from a silversmith: these can also be put in your jewelry box to reduce moisture & keep your pieces from tarnishing!!! Especially sterling silver,” another added.

“I use them for everything … if you live in a humid environment don’t forget to put them near your makeup powders,” said another user.

“I toss these behind the books on my bookshelf to keep the pages from getting moldy,” added another user.

More uses than you think

The popularity of the first video and a comment section filled with people learning about this hack for the first time prompted trash.dates to make a follow-up. This one features a handful of ways to use these “forbidden packets.”

Unfortunately, using rice to dry out your moisture-logged phone is a myth, and Apple warns that rice particles can actually damage an iPhone. Rice simply isn’t as effective a desiccant as silica gel. Apple’s advice for a wet iPhone is to unplug it, tap out excess liquid, and leave it somewhere dry with airflow for up to a day before charging. A few silica packets in a sealed bag with the phone may help, but for a laptop that took a coffee spill, powering it down and getting it checked matters more.

The video also suggests using them to help seeds, spices, and food stay fresh longer. (As a precaution, use only intact, food-grade packets, never blue-to-pink indicator beads, and keep them from touching the food.) Storing foods with silica gel packets can help preserve freshness. Photo credit: Flickr.

Practical practices

Drying flowers with the beads (the creator specifies “beads only,” not the whole packet) also has a different result than hanging them to dry. According to the video, the silica packets help preserve the color of the flowers and prevent them from looking crunchy.

Like some users mentioned on the previous video, the silica packets can also help keep your jewelry from oxidizing. They’re also great for keeping metal, like silverware or tools, from rusting.

Have some funky-smelling sneakers, a gym bag, or sports equipment? Stick these babies in there. Camping gear in your garage? You guessed it: these will help keep your sleeping bag and tent dry and mold-free when you aren’t using them.

Good for prevention

For people who live in cold climates, silica packets can help reduce fog and condensation on the inside of your windshield. Those annoying winter drives just got a lot easier to navigate.

They’re also great for preventing mold and mildew in household places like under sinks, in storage tote bins, and in the laundry room, according to the creator. You may also keep them with important documents to reduce moisture and mildew, though they can’t protect against leaks or floods. @trash.dates I truly didn’t expect so many of you to have already saved and found incredible use for silica gel! 🥹✊ list compiled below! -saving wet electronics -storing seeds -keeping the inside of your car from fogging/FREEZING -drying flowers (beads only) -keeps jewelry from oxidizing -keeps food fresh longer -keeps books from molding -keeps silverware & other metal from RUSTING -fights funky bacteria in gym/sports bags -prevents mold in camping gear -keeping laundry rooms & under sinks dryer -keeping storage items from bad moisture buildup -fights moisture in any humid environment -keeps inside of shoes/skates/blades/boots fresher -keeps important documents safer -all around great to fight/prevent water damage -keeping products from clumping Did we forget anything?? Drop a comment below! PS: DO NOT ASK CHAT. Chat knows NOTHING of the human experience. ✌️ ❤️ 🌍 #reduce #reuse #recycle #fyp #silicagel ♬ Reduce Reuse Recycle – Blake Rules & Netherfriends

Don’t forget to recharge

While using the silica packets to keep your prized possessions dry and tarnish-free is relatively simple, there’s one step you might not realize you need to do. Every so often, you’ll need to dry them out so they can absorb more moisture, a process trash.dates calls “recharging.”

Even those who already save and reuse the packets didn’t know this. “I’ve been using them in my linen closet, but didn’t realize I needed to ‘recharge’ them in the sunlight, thank you!” said one user.

One in this mini-series shows the two best ways to “recharge” a packet. First, you can let them dry in the sun as mentioned. Second, you can spread them out on a paper towel, add another paper towel on top of them, and place a regular plate on top of that to hold them in place. Then, pop them in the microwave for two-minute intervals until they are dry and ready to store. Check your packets first: some paper or fabric packets can melt or scorch in a microwave, so many sources recommend a low oven instead (around 200°F for two hours), and orange indicator beads should return to orange before you store them.

“This is information I’m going to share with everyone at work tomorrow. thanks for using your brain and other people’s help to put this list together,” one user said.

So, the next time you’re about to head to the garbage can with these silica packets in tow, don’t. Instead, save them up and use and reuse them to help cut down on moisture and its pesky effects around your home.

This article originally appeared in June. It has been updated.