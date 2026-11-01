Chris Pratt writes unbelievable post about how he got his first Hollywood job while waiting tables in Hawaii

During the Golden Age of Hollywood, stars were often discovered in everyday settings, whether hanging out in a café, working at a drug store, or waiting tables in the Valley. One of the era’s most legendary stories is that the actress Lana Turner was discovered as a teenager at a Hollywood soda fountain.

These days, it’s rare for someone to become famous just because they’re good-looking and in the right place at the right time. Actors get jobs only after navigating a gauntlet of casting directors, agents, auditions, and social media. The dream of hopping on a bus, getting off in LA, and being famous in six months has long gone. Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana speaking at the 2016 San Diego Comic Con International, for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”, at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California. Photo credit: Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons

An exception to the current rule is Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World star Chris Pratt. Actor-director Rae Dawn Chong cast him in his first film after he waited on her at a restaurant. Only this time it wasn’t at a chic place on Sunset Blvd., but a Bubba Gump Shrimp Company in Hawaii. Rae Dawn Chong is the daughter of comedian Tommy Chong, who is best known for starring in Quest for Fire (1981), The Color Purple (1985), and Commando (1985).

After studying acting at a local community college for half a semester, a buddy invited him to come out to Hawaii, where he lived in a van. ”I had a friend who was like, ‘Dude, you’ve got to come out here,”’ Pratt told Entertainment Weekly. ”We set up camp on the beach and lived the dream.

Pratt recently shared the story in an X post. Before Hollywood, I was living in a van in Hawaii and waiting tables at Bubba Gump Shrimp Company. One day, the incredible Rae Dawn Chong walked into the restaurant, and naturally, I went up to her table and said, “Hey, you’re a movie star! What are you doing here?”



She asked if… pic.twitter.com/GCjsZpT5oY— Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt) October 29, 2026

One day, the incredible Rae Dawn Chong walked into the restaurant, and naturally, I went up to her table and said, “Hey, you’re a movie star! What are you doing here?”

She asked if I could act, and I said, “F**k yeah, put me in your movie!”

She asked for my phone number. The only problem was I didn’t have one. So I gave her my buddy Mike’s number instead. A couple days later, Mike casually mentions, “Oh, by the way, someone called you.” ARE YOU KIDDING ME, MIKE?!

I called her back, and sure enough, she was serious. I drove over to pick up the script, went back to Mike’s house, and read all 120 pages three times in a row. First script I’d ever read. My character’s name was Devon, and I remember thinking, “Sweet! I could totally play a Devon!”

I showed up to the audition with every line and inflection mapped out in pencil. Rae told me I could act and offered me the part. I asked if we were shooting in Hawaii. Nope. Los Angeles.

I had about $60 to my name, a bag of clothes, and some rollerblades.

Then Rae told me they’d fly me out. And I remember thinking right then and there, my life just changed forever. I’m going to be an actor.

They filmed Cursed 3, a low-budget horror-comedy that was never released, but it launched Pratt’s career as an actor.

After filming Cursed 3, Pratt had a few minor roles and was cast as a high school jock in Everwood (2002–06). He later appeared in Parks and Recreation (2009–15) and in films including Moneyball (2011) and Zero Dark Thirty (2012). He later earned leading-man status after being cast in Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) and Jurassic World (2015).

Of course, Pratt was asked to audition because he was charming and good-looking, two qualities essential to being a film star. However, none of it would have happened if he hadn’t been open to new experiences and willing to take risks to pursue his dreams. His story isn’t just about being in the right place at the right time; it’s about having the faith in yourself to take the opportunity, no matter how far-fetched it seems.