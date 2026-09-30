Female couple creates 30 days of ridiculous challenges to decide whose last name they’ll take

Not every couple can easily decide whose last name to take after getting married. Sure, you can combine the two, but that can easily be a mouthful. And honestly, it’s not nearly as fun a strategy as the one created by New Jersey-based fiancées Bailey Adams and Larissa Scandora.

The couple recently told PEOPLE that while they both wanted to share a last name, they couldn’t agree on which last name to take. After Scandora joked that maybe they should just decide by a coin toss, inspiration struck.

How the last-name challenge series began

“Then we’re like, ‘There’s the answer. We should just do a challenge,’” Adams shared. “We thought a month-long challenge for such a big commitment was fair because …it gives us time to fight for the last name with a little bit of incorporating different things.”

And so, for 30 days, Adams and Scandora competed in challenges, each one more ridiculous than the last, to decide whose surname would be crowned the victor. They must have spent a small fortune on the various inflatables alone.

Scandora credits her soon-to-be-wifey and her “creative mind” for upping the ante on each challenge, though they both “took a lot of time” whipping up ideas. Through it all, the priority was to take any “seriousness” out of the equation.

“We’ve been trying to have fun with it and enjoy something we can look back on, and I guess show our kids one day that they got their last name,” Adams told PEOPLE.

A look at some of Scandora and Adams’ best challenges

One fan-favorite challenge, “Chicken Race,” featured Scandora and Adams racing in giant inflatable chicken costumes to “crack” three eggs (i.e. pop three balloons). Adams’ victory dance was particularly hilarious.

“Not the fate of the family name resting on two giant chickens 😭🤣” one viewer wrote.

In another, Scandora and Adams somehow manage to fit in skincare while competing. Impressive.

This one changed both of their opinions on ice baths.

Which last name won?

Though she might have cheated a few times (we all saw what she did during the apple bobbing challenge!) Adams did ultimately win. However, the real win was becoming even closer as a couple.

“I never thought that we would be collaborating in a way like that, because having a relationship, we have separate jobs and everything, so we normally come home, and we talk about it. Having to do this together was a different dynamic, and it’s actually been really interesting to see how creative and smart she is,” said Scandora.

She also shared that the overwhelmingly positive interaction online added another heartwarming layer. She told Upworthy, “More than anything, we’re both so thankful for how much fun this became and for all of the people who followed along, rooted for us, and made the experience feel even more special.”

And who knows? Maybe this is only the beginning of their decision-making challenges. After all, if they do have kids, they’ll have to pick a name, won’t they?