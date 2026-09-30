Culture

Family

Nature

Science

Subscribe

Female couple creates 30 days of ridiculous challenges to decide whose last name they’ll take

Deciding a last name with apple bobbing and balloon dart races? Sold.

By

Heather Wake

choosing a last name, relationships, engaged
Photo credit: All images from @baileyandlarrissa via TikTok, used with permissionBailey Adams and Larissa Scandura compete in 31 challenges to decide which last name they'll take after marriage.

Not every couple can easily decide whose last name to take after getting married. Sure, you can combine the two, but that can easily be a mouthful. And honestly, it’s not nearly as fun a strategy as the one created by New Jersey-based fiancées Bailey Adams and Larissa Scandora.

The couple recently told PEOPLE that while they both wanted to share a last name, they couldn’t agree on which last name to take. After Scandora joked that maybe they should just decide by a coin toss, inspiration struck. 

How the last-name challenge series began

“Then we’re like, ‘There’s the answer. We should just do a challenge,’” Adams shared. “We thought a month-long challenge for such a big commitment was fair because …it gives us time to fight for the last name with a little bit of incorporating different things.”

And so, for 30 days, Adams and Scandora competed in challenges, each one more ridiculous than the last, to decide whose surname would be crowned the victor. They must have spent a small fortune on the various inflatables alone. 

Scandora credits her soon-to-be-wifey and her “creative mind” for upping the ante on each challenge, though they both “took a lot of time” whipping up ideas. Through it all, the priority was to take any “seriousness” out of the equation. 

“We’ve been trying to have fun with it and enjoy something we can look back on, and I guess show our kids one day that they got their last name,” Adams told PEOPLE

A look at some of Scandora and Adams’ best challenges

One fan-favorite challenge, “Chicken Race,” featured Scandora and Adams racing in giant inflatable chicken costumes to “crack” three eggs (i.e. pop three balloons). Adams’ victory dance was particularly hilarious. 

“Not the fate of the family name resting on two giant chickens 😭🤣” one viewer wrote. 

In another, Scandora and Adams somehow manage to fit in skincare while competing. Impressive. 

This one changed both of their opinions on ice baths.

Which last name won?

Though she might have cheated a few times (we all saw what she did during the apple bobbing challenge!) Adams did ultimately win. However, the real win was becoming even closer as a couple. 

“I never thought that we would be collaborating in a way like that, because having a relationship, we have separate jobs and everything, so we normally come home, and we talk about it. Having to do this together was a different dynamic, and it’s actually been really interesting to see how creative and smart she is,” said Scandora.

She also shared that the overwhelmingly positive interaction online added another heartwarming layer. She told Upworthy, “More than anything, we’re both so thankful for how much fun this became and for all of the people who followed along, rooted for us, and made the experience feel even more special.”

And who knows? Maybe this is only the beginning of their decision-making challenges. After all, if they do have kids, they’ll have to pick a name, won’t they? 

Add to Google News

Tags

More for You

The Lewis Model, multi-cultural differences, communication
Communication

A linguist observed people in 135 countries and discovered 3 distinct ‘human behavior types’

emirates, cabin crew, flight attendants, airlines, emirates employees
Skills

An Emirates flight attendant with 10 years of experience broke down how much money she made a month

family, health, parenting
Family

An insurance error left her with a $60,000 NICU bill. Then she opened a letter from the hospital.

men, woman, table, coffee, Fika
Life Hacks

Swedes use ‘fika’ to find the perfect work-life balance. Here’s how it can help you avoid burnout.

Madonna, VMAs, MTV, communication
Pop Culture

Public speaking expert shows how the 3-part structure of Madonna’s VMA speech can be used by anyone

Get stories worth sharing delivered to your inbox.

By subscribing, you accept beehiiv's Terms of Use & Privacy Policy. Our site's Privacy Policy applies.

Advertisement

Featured

All Featured Stories →
dakou, china, pop culture, music, 90s music
Culture

In the ’90s, the US sold millions of broken CDs to China, creating a huge underground music scene

Heather Wake
family, holiday, gathering
Relationships

Therapists share tips for ‘pre-gaming’ potentially uncomfortable family holiday gatherings

Annie Reneau
nathan fielder, nathan for you, the rehearsal, pilots, airplanes, flying, mental health, aviation, FAA, depression, plane crash, social experiment, congress, senate, government
Mental Health

Nathan Fielder became obsessed with pilots’ mental health. The U.S. Senate just took action.

Evan Porter
friendship styles, communication styles, friend groups
Relationships

Harvard-trained ‘friendship expert’ explains the four ‘styles’ of friendships: butterfly, wallflower, firefly, and evergreen

Cecily Knobler