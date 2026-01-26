Europeans simply can't understand what Americans consider a 'long drive' versus a 'short drive'
"Visiting my grandparents who lived 3 hours away was a massive yearly event."
Ask any European about their perceptions of American culture and people, and they'll likely say the United States has some quirks. From apartment buildings to giving strangers compliments to our large portion sizes, the differences can feel innumerable, including how Americans travel by car across the country.
A curious British Redditor asked Americans whether they "actually consider a 3-hour drive 'short'?" They explained, "I'm from the UK, and growing up, visiting my grandparents (who lived 3 hours away) was a massive yearly event. It felt like a serious expedition."
They added that Europeans and Americans have very different perspectives on what qualifies as a "long" or "short" car ride.
- YouTube www.youtube.com
"I keep seeing Americans say they drive 3-4 hours just for a weekend visit or even a day trip," they wrote. "Is this an exaggeration, or is my European brain just not comprehending the scale? How do you not go insane driving that long regularly?"
To help Europeans understand, one American Reddit user kindly explained how the geography of the U.S. differs from that of Europe:
"The U.S. is also, geographically, much bigger and more spread out, especially as you head west. The original states (New England and the upper part of the Mid-Atlantic) are more like Europe, where you can drive a few hours and get to a completely different (though similar) place, whereas there are some southeastern, midwestern, and western states where you can drive for 3 hours and still see your house from there."
The size of America versus Europe.Image via Reddit/caseycooke
Another major difference is that American cars are built for longer trips. One Redditor added:
"We tend to buy cars more suited for longer distance highway travel too. Very small hatchback type cars popular in the UK and other European countries are generally terrible for that. They get tons of road noise and vibration and are super fatiguing to drive long distances. Our best selling vehicle, the Ford F150 is a road trip champion."
Beyond that, roads in the U.S. are also designed for long hauls, especially when compared with those in the UK and elsewhere in Europe. Another Redditor noted:
"I think a major difference is that America has the space to build a lot of road infrastructure. The States have had automatic gears and cruise control in their cars as standard for years and years. The roads in the UK are smaller and have been built around things, way more bendy and twisty. Manual gears were/ are more common as well, although that's slightly changing with modern cars here. Think driving for 3 hours is just feels slightly different in these countries for these reasons."
To further explain what Americans consider a "long" or "short" drive, others chimed in with their own experiences and perspectives:
Driving in the United States.Photo credit: Canva
"3 hour daily commute? Way too long haha. 3 hour drive to a destination spot? SUPER short haha."
"My husband is about to drive about 30 hours (2,000 miles) from the East Coast to Colorado to help his mom out. He'll stay for a week, and then drive back with some stuff that's too expensive to ship. And he doesn't even mind it. Many times, he's driven 6 hours to attend a meeting. Drive out after work one day, stay overnight somewhere, meeting in the morning, stay for lunch, head home. I think the car can find its way itself by now."
"I used to drive 12 hours straight to work twice month, there and back home weeks later. Did that for 7 years. The craziest part of all that is that 90% of all that driving was done going across one state: Texas."
"3-4 hour one way would be maybe once a month thing for me. 90 minutes can be any day."
"Most Americans do not think of a 3 hour drive as something particularly long or unusual. I know many who don't think twice about driving 500 miles a day. Personally I feel like about 350 miles a day is my limit."