Disney World hosts 19th Dreamers Academy for 100 ambitious teens who dream big

For nearly 20 years, Disney World has been hosting an annual event that helps teens get closer to their dreams. Recently, the park hosted its 19th Disney Dreamers Academy, flying in 100 high schoolers from around the country along with a parent or guardian. The weekend was jam-packed with workshops, celebrity mentorship, and, of course, fun-filled days at the parks.

The teens were able to meet and spend time with the celebrities who committed their time to helping them succeed. Malia Baker, actor on the series Descendants, is a Disney Dreambassador, and just one of the many celebrities who spent time with the teens.

Las Vegas Aces basketball star A’ja Wilson surprised one basketball fan with a ride on Tiana’s Bayou. It ended with a splash. Dance Mom alum Nia Sioux also spent time helping the teens with a video project that flexed their creative skills.

These celebrities didn’t just hang out to make memories with the teens; they also gave heartfelt advice about overcoming setbacks. A’ja Wilson advises that anyone experiencing a setback should take the time to feel their feelings.

The WNBA star says, “I think sometimes we get so caught up in ‘this isn’t what it was supposed to be, or this is not how I imagined it.’ Sometimes it’s exactly what it needs to be. Even though it feels uncomfortable, even if it doesn’t feel well, you gotta go through it to grow through it, and that is so key to me.”

Judges handpicked the teens from thousands of Disney Dreamer applicants. This unique program not only provides networking opportunities, it also offers scholarships and the opportunity to intern in an area of interest. The students range from 10th to 12th grade, and several were already doing outstanding things in their communities. Disney Dreamer, Angel Ajish-Yohann.

Courtesy of Jacalyn Wetzel

Dreamer Angel Ajish-Yohann, shares with Upworthy, “I’m a student president of this really amazing organization called Friendship Circle Life Town.” In addition, she volunteers at the pediatric center at her local hospital as a Child Life volunteer. Ajish-Yohann also recently earned her EMT license.

Ngoc Ho from Houston, Texas, is going into International Relations. She’s using this opportunity to add to her already full resume. “I am a student activist, so I do a lot of protests and organizing for advocacy days, especially for SEAT, which is Students Engaged in Advancing Texas, as well as for Alief Votes,” Ho explains to Upworthy. “I’m the communications director over there for Alief Votes, and I’m the programs associate for Students Engaged in Advancing Texas.” Disney Dreamer, Ngoc Ho

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Micah Dixon, another high schooler chosen for the unique opportunity, is ready to put in the work. He’s using his time as a Dreamer to network with others in the industry. The student is planning to go to Morehouse College.

“In the fall, I’ll be a Poli-sci major on the prelaw track, so my industry will be law and judicial,” Dixon says. He then adds words of encouragement to others who may feel stuck. “Don’t let your current situation impact your future situation. Remember, in order for you to have testimony, you have to go through a test.” Disney Dreamer, Micha Dixon

Courtesy of Jacalyn Wetzel

Throughout the weekend, the teens participated in skits, roundtables, and motivational speeches. They were able to learn from the celebrity mentors and take in their advice on handling disappointment. Malia Baker shares that having a good support system is key while dealing with disappointments.

“I think having a community, whether that’s you, your journal, and your guitar, or whether that’s you and a couple of headphones, or the people in your life. I think that’s really important,” The Descendants star says. “To be able to do that with a community that you love and can also remind you of who you are. Those reminders of who you are keep you sane in this world.”