Couples therapists say this simple move takes the heat out of almost any disagreement

Every couple argues. It might be about the dishes, the budget, raising kids, or dealing with the in-laws. Some fights are big, some are small. Most of the time, it blows over pretty fast. Disagreements are a natural part of sharing your life, your home, and your heart with another person.

Occasionally, small misunderstandings quickly snowball into something larger. The kind of full-fledged, exhausting fight where nobody wins and both people walk away feeling hurt. Marriage and family therapists say there’s a surprisingly simple way to keep these disagreements from spiraling out of control. It’s called the partial concession.

What is a partial concession?

It’s exactly what it sounds like. You acknowledge the portion of the problem that you’re responsible for. You’re not conceding the whole argument, just your piece. It might sound something like “You’re right, I said I’d handle that, and I dropped the ball.” Or “I can see why what I said came across as dismissive.”

At its core, a partial concession means stepping back and acknowledging the truth in what your partner says. That matters, even if you disagree with how your partner is framing the issue. You aren’t surrendering your whole argument. You’re just not pretending like you had nothing to do with it.

Why it works

First, it shows you’re actively listening. Your partner can tell you’ve actually heard and believed them, rather than just waiting for your turn to talk.

The goal is to de-escalate and take oxygen away from the fire before emotions reach a point of no return. By validating your loved one’s points while holding space for your own, you transform a potential shouting match into a productive conversation.

Once the pressure is reduced, it’s a lot easier to find a solution and move forward. The conversation can shift from “Whose fault is this?” to “What do we do now?”

Research supports the effectiveness of a partial concession. In a study of 953 married or cohabiting couples, Baylor psychologist Keith Sanford found that when people feel blamed or criticized, they tend to want their partner to back off. That can mean admitting faults, showing respect, and being willing to compromise.

Make it real, rather than just making a point

A few tips make the difference between a real concession and a hollow one:

Be specific. “Fine, I’m sorry you feel that way” doesn’t count. If you had committed to doing a task and forgot, admit your mistake. No one’s perfect, after all.

Do it early. Don’t wait until you feel completely justified. You can release a lot of the steam from an argument by acknowledging your part sooner, rather than waiting until you feel you’ve said everything you want to get off your chest. Negotiate from a place of strength—being honest displays that strength.

Don’t retreat entirely. You can concede a piece of an argument and still hold your ground on the rest. By acknowledging their valid points, you can turn a potential shouting match into a productive conversation.

Relationships aren’t about keeping score or proving who is right. Sometimes, the smartest thing you can do is take a deep breath…and yield. Just a little bit. That way, you can build a sturdy bridge back to each other, where you wanted to be all along.