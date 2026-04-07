Royal Navy marine shares 8 unbelievable things about daily life on a submarine

Life can feel confining at times. With every freedom to enjoy there seems to be a limitation. However, after watching a submariner’s TikTok, many people are grateful for the life they have. They were also amazed at how a person lives on a nuclear submarine.

Former U.K. Royal Navy submariner Paul McNally shared what life was like for him during a seven-month long patrol inside a submarine. He introduced the video with, “Everything I’m about to say sounds fake, but it’s completely normal underwater.” @paul_mcnally_ We also supplement vitamin D due to not seeing sunlight for months. ♬ original sound – roknardin

People sounded off in the comments remarking about the day-to-day reality of being underwater in a metal tube:

“I panicked and realized I don’t ever have to do this.”

“This sounds absolutely miserable, thank you for your service.”

“Wow, this just made me really grateful for my silly little life.”

Here are some of the odd realities McNally shared about living in a submarine for an extended period of time:

‘Fresh air smells disgusting when you’re back on land’

McNally shared that, over time, many submariners get so used to the purified recycled air within a sub that “regular” air stinks when they return to the surface. This is because the air within submarines is made through a reverse osmosis process and electrolysis. Reverse osmosis removes salt from ocean water surrounding the vessel to create pure water. Electrolysis turns that pure water into breathable hydrogen and oxygen. This air is free of the usual air pollution and scents that typically exist outdoors. The air is also recycled and filters out any contaminants throughout the voyage.

They drink ‘demin’ water

“Demin water” is shorthand for “demineralized water.” Like how a submarine gets its air, it also gets its water through reverse osmosis. While pure water does sound clean, it’s not necessarily good on its own. Much of our drinking water contains healthy, helpful minerals whether you drink it from the tap or a purchased bottle through a store. This means that submariners are encouraged to take extra supplements and vitamins to make up for it.

In the TikTok, McNally mentions the long span of time without contact with the outside world, limiting communication between sailors and family members to one email per week, printed. Patrols and mission protocols can vary, but for most submariners email is the primary way to communicate with the outside. This can be due to technological limitations or mission priorities that call for limited communication between the vessel and other areas.

There may even be protocols that prohibit certain messages, such as the death of a family member, be withheld until the submariner is back on shore. This can be due to mental health and morale reasons, along with the reality that the person usually cannot leave mid-patrol to address their loss.

‘Daytime and nighttime don’t exist’

Since sunlight cannot peek into submerged submarines and there needs to be 24/7 alertness to keep the vessel moving safely, there is no “day” or “night.” McNally shared that he worked two six hour shifts per day on his vessel. Since submarines only have artificial light, submariners have to take vitamin D supplements to help offset the lack of sun exposure.

Many submariners have ‘coffin dreams’

Due to living in such cramped quarters, many submariners have “coffin dreams,” nightmares in which the submariner believes they’re being buried alive, even after they wake. This is due to the confined coffin-like bunks and the reality that they’re technically buried underwater.

‘Showers are limited to 16 seconds’

While the reverse-osmosis of seawater helps create breathable air and drinking water for the submarine, it also is the water supply for other needs on the vessel. This includes cooking and showering. It’s also very limited in supply. @themilitarytimes How long can you take a shower on a submarine? Submarine bathrooms: Part 2 #military #militarylife #militarynews #militarytiktok #defense #defensenews #news #sub #submarine #submarines #us #usa #usnavy #navy #navyship #navyships #boat #boats #water #shower #fyp #foryoupage ♬ original sound – Military Times – MilitaryTimes

Because of the greater need for air and drinkable water, showering is less of a priority. This means shower time is extremely limited in order to save clean water. Most showers allow a person to spray water on themselves to get wet, turn off the water to lather up their body with soap, and then spray the lather off quickly.

It can ‘rain’ inside a sub

It’s not that rain clouds form inside of a submarine, but it’s not far off either. The interior of the sub is impacted by the water temperature of the ocean outside of it. If the temperature outside of the sub causes the temperature inside to drop, it can lower to the dewpoint. This creates condensation “sweat” that could “rain” in parts of the sub.

They entertain themselves the best way they can

Recreation is necessary when living in a tube with 130 people, but the options are limited compared to on land. Movie night and video games help pass the time between shifts. Card games, especially cribbage, are considered the traditional and time-honored way people on the submarine bond.

Different submariner vessels also have various playful “rites of passage” not unlike fraternities and sororities. On “Halfway Night,” for example, the submariners celebrate the halfway point of their deployment. This can include various activities including throwing cream pies at their ranking officers. Some vessels allow submariners to receive “halfway box” care packages from loved ones to celebrate being halfway done with their tour. @._.its._.emma Hopefully, this can help someone who has no clue what snacks to include, because that was me at one time #foryoupage #milso #milspo #navy #submarinefamily #halfwaybox #navywife #submariner ♬ original sound – noahksticks

Based on McNally’s video and other submariners’ experience, living on a submarine isn’t easy, but it sure is interesting.