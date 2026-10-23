A mapmaker split the U.S. randomly into 6 parts and asked people to choose. The arguments for each are fascinating.

Anyone who has planned a vacation in the United States knows the country is huge and diverse. Each region has its own flavor; every state has its own identity, and even within a state, geographic and social diversity can vary drastically.

So when mapmaker and designer Josh Barzon shared the map below and asked people which region they’d choose if they could only live and travel within one of them for the rest of their lives, people were intrigued.

Take a look: You can only live & travel within one region of the United States for the rest of your life. What are you picking? pic.twitter.com/naT7HrLISk— Josh Barzon (@JoshuaBarzon) October 20, 2026

(Pay close attention to the fact that Alaska and Hawaii are included on the bottom-left of this map.)

All things considered, which one would you choose?

How well do people really understand the options?

It might be hard to choose from these regions if you’ve never seen them yourself, and most of us haven’t seen them all. According to a 2025 YouGov poll, the average American has visited 16 states outside their home state. People in the Midwest were slightly more likely than people in other regions to have visited more than 20 states, and the older they were, the more states they had visited (which made sense).

So it’s safe to say many people responding to this map prompt may not be making a fully informed decision. At least, most aren’t basing their choice on personal experience with each region. To help us understand the options a bit better, let’s briefly review each of the six regions’ major assets.

The West options

Starting in the West:

A: California and Oregon both have some of the most stunning scenery in the country, a solid handful of nice cities, and endless nature to explore. Honestly, the Pacific coastline alone makes this one tempting for ocean lovers. Nevada and western Arizona are pretty desolate, but if you like the desert, there’s that.

B: Huge nature wins in this region, especially if you like the mountains. Not a lot in the way of warm beaches, except Kaua’i got slipped into this one, which is nothing to sneeze at. Most of Alaska? Scenery galore. And don’t sleep on Washington state’s incredibly diverse (and beautiful) landscapes. C gives you a slice of everything good about America. B and the others give you some of those things, but not all of them.— Tim Lamer (@JayhawkerTim) October 20, 2026

The Rust (plus) and Bible Belt options

Moving to the swooping sections that cover much of the Midwest and Atlantic coast:

C: City folks and those most familiar with the East Coast might prefer this region. New York City, D.C., and Baltimore. Vacations on Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket. Those who really love the plains and prairie states might choose this one, too.

D: The Carolinas have some gorgeous coasts and nice cities that aren’t too big or too small. Tennessee has mountains and forests. Maui and Oahu—hard to beat. If you really love that part of Texas and Oklahoma, more power to you.

The North-Northeast and Southeast options

Finally, the smallest options land-wise, but with their own draws:

E: While not quite as wild and grand as the West, the north-northeast region holds a lot of its own natural beauty. The Upper Peninsula in Michigan, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine—lots to explore and enjoy. Chicago’s a great city. Lots of lakes in this region. Yeah man. Whole family is in Massachusetts and northern Maine is one of the nicest places in the country. I also really enjoy all 4 seasons. So, Yes, Thank you— hothamburgsandwiches 🍔 (@thenewnoticer) October 20, 2026

F: Paradise for the heat lovers (and the Disney lovers). Florida Keys and the Big Island of Hawaii offer plenty of tropical delight. Austin, San Antonio, New Orleans, Miami.

Do any of those descriptions change your vote?

There are no right answers, but people staunchly defend their choices

I have been to 40 states and lived in five of these six regions, and I found choosing one region difficult. Eliminating my last choices was pretty easy, but the top pick took serious consideration.

So I was surprised to see so many people post definitive, adamant answers. I’ve seen take after take along the lines of, “How could anyone choose anything other than C?” or “B, and it’s not even close,” or “Easiest A decisions of my life.” It seems clear that every region has its benefits, and some people really love where they live. In the end, it largely boils down to what you value most in where you live and travel. I can see someone who loves the tropics choosing F, and someone who prioritizes urban living, museums, and restaurants choosing C, etc. Tough call A/B for me for those exact reasons— Smart Tech Biz (@BulldogBane) October 20, 2026

As someone obsessed with exploring natural beauty, who loves the ocean and hates humid heat, my top-to-bottom list went A, B, E, C, D, F (with D and F in a dead heat for last place). Honestly, though, I’m still vacillating between A and B for first. There’s just so much beauty in both.

There are no wrong answers here. Isn’t it a gift to live in such a wildly diverse country with so much to offer?

You can find more from Josh Barzon at barzondesign.com.