‘Reacher’ actor Alan Ritchson leaves fans stunned by hotel room rendition of Michael Jackson’s ‘Human Nature’

Most fans associate Reacher actor Alan Ritchson with kicking, punching, taking down criminals—you know, manly stuff. But the action star just revealed he also has a secret talent for singing, causing viewers to do a double take.

Recently, Ritchson shared a video on his Instagram of himself singing Michael Jackson’s “Human Nature” in his hotel room (while shooting the next installment of his action-packed Amazon series). Nothing elaborate, just a backing track, a black T-shirt, and some bangin’ vocals.

In his caption, he joked that the “weak attempt” was up for viewers’ pleasure or scorn. But it would quickly become clear that there would be no scorn.

Fans were not prepared for Ritchson’s amazing singing voice

“Calling this a weak attempt is pretty disrespectful to the rest of us who sound like injured wildlife in the shower 😂,” one person quipped.

There were obviously more comments where that came from. On Instagram and X, people shared their shock, envy, and amazement that Ritchson had yet another special skill up his sleeve.

“Bro, I’m going to call you out. You can’t be that tall, that handsome, that buff, and also have such a good voice. You need to give one up hahaha. Love your work brother,” one commenter remarked.

“Remember all these buff actors used to be nerdy theatre kids. And still are lol, sing your soul dude lol,” another commenter reminisced. Actor Alan Ritchson goes viral after performing ‘Human Nature’ by Michael Jackson. pic.twitter.com/HzHPpfSjRd— Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) October 18, 2026

“Bruh had no idea this dude could sing. Was not on my bingo card this week,” commented a user.

“Reacher can sing too? Some guys got handed the whole toolbox,” praised another commenter.

“Reacher doing Michael Jackson is the quiet coworker who never talks in meetings and then absolutely destroys at the holiday party karaoke. Nobody looks at him the same after that,” another user noted.

Newsflash: Reacher has been singing for years

Of course, real ones know that Ritchson had the beginnings of a music career long before he was kicking ass onscreen. In 2004, he auditioned for American Idol in Atlanta with a flirtatious rendition of Stevie Wonder’s “You Are the Sunshine of My Life.”

Earlier this year, he collaborated with artists Connor Price and Nic D on their single “Hey Heartbreaker.”

And recently, he made a fan’s dream come true by filming himself singing lyrics he wrote to a piano piece they composed…all while sporting his character’s beat-up look.

“Music is fun. I love music. Music makes me happy,” Ritchson wrote in the caption.

It’s this enthusiasm that makes Ritchson’s abundance of gifts bearable. Do some people get an unfair amount of talent and genetic blessings? Clearly. But does it soften the blow when these people are also kind and cool to be around, and they use those blessings to share joy with others? Also yes.

Now where do we sign a petition for a musical episode of Reacher?