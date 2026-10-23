Bob Costas explains life-changing gift he received from gambling addict father after his death

Broadcaster Bob Costas is a household name for millions of sports fans worldwide. Yet, his passion for athletics took root within a deeply complicated childhood. Growing up, his daily life was shaped by his father’s compulsive gambling habit.

For young Costas, learning the ins and outs of sports began as a way to connect with his dad. They spent countless hours together watching games and discussing stats. However, John Costas’ gambling addiction also turned young Bob’s home life into a turbulent emotional rollercoaster. That ride ended in May of 1970, when the police knocked at the door of his family home.

A final payout at the wake

In an interview with Graham Bensinger, Costas recounted the fateful day.

Costas was just 18 years old when he learned that his father suffered a sudden, fatal heart attack. A policeman informed the family that John Costas had died unexpectedly while walking through JFK Airport.

In the immediate wake of that tragedy, Bob and his family faced total financial uncertainty. John Costas left no formal safety net to protect them. But a moment occurred during the visitation services that changed everything.

One of his father’s close gambling buddies walked up to the grieving teenager. He handed Bob a thick envelope. Inside was $6,000 in cash—a fortune for the family at the time. It turned out his father had been on a winning streak when he unexpectedly passed away.

Knowing a bookie would never pay out money owed to a dead man, the friend stepped in discreetly. He collected John’s earnings before the bookie learned about the death. That single act of backroom loyalty provided the Costas family the lifeline they needed.

Turning survival into a legendary career

That unexpected financial buffer also allowed Costas to move forward with his plans to attend Syracuse University. While enrolled, he got his first big break by calling games for the college’s hockey team. It was the early opportunity he needed to set the course for his legendary, decades-long sports broadcasting career. In addition to calling major professional championship events, Costas also anchored multiple Olympic Games.

Despite all his success, the painful shadow of his father’s betting addiction never truly faded from his memory. Costas witnessed the dark, destructive side of high-stakes gambling firsthand. As a result, he formed a lasting perspective on the industry.

Standing firm against a growing industry trend

Today, sports betting is legal in all 50 U.S. states and ubiquitous across mainstream sports media. Yet, Costas remains one of the most vocal opponents of widespread sports gambling.

He steadfastly refuses to read ads or promote sportsbooks on the air, a firm stand rooted in his own painful history. Costas has spoken numerous times about learning from the harsh lessons of his childhood. He may not be able to separate the games he loves from what gambling did to his family, but he can hold onto all those afternoons spent watching them with his father.