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84-year-old woman promised she’d play the piano for the rehab who helped her heal. And did she ever.

We are lucky to have her.

By

Cecily Knobler

Bonnie Fay, piano, Bryn Mawr Village
Photo credit: Bryn Mawr VillageBonnie Fay delights residents at Bryn Mawr Village by playing piano.

There was hardly ever a time in Bonnie Fay’s more than eight decades of life that she didn’t play the piano. Having begun playing at age seven, the music simply speaks to and through her. But a rare illness called Guillain-Barré syndrome left her temporarily paralyzed. Fortunately, this led to a successful rehabilitation.

It was then and there that she made a promise that she would share her gift with those who helped her heal. She completed rehabilitation at Bryn Mawr Village in Pennsylvania, not too far from Philadelphia. Despite the physical hardship (and mental toll), she never wavered on her love of the piano. And in fact, the promise she made was that someday, she’d come back and play at their facility.

A Baldwin baby grand

In a clip taken at Bryn Mawr Village, Fay is seen joyfully tickling the ivories, showing that she indeed kept her promise. Dressed in a pale bubblegum pink blouse, her fingers dance effortlessly across the keys. Upworthy confirmed that it’s a Baldwin baby grand and her playing is quite reminiscent of an 18th-century concert by a classical pianist.

This makes sense, as Fay shared her favorites are Chopin and Bach. Though, she also loves playing ragtime music, lifting the spirits of those around her. Fay shares, “I came here as a patient, and now I can give something back. I still have something to give.”

Having Guillain-Barré syndrome wasn’t easy. It’s a rare autoimmune disorder, wherein the body mistakenly sees the nerves as a threat and attacks them. It often takes effort and patience to overcome. But Fay never gave up, sharing how much the piano helped her get through. “I found the piano was very good for me. It lifted my spirits. I thought, ‘someday I’ll come back and play here.’”

Bonnie Fay, Bryn Mawr Village, piano
Screenshot

The residents love having Fay perform. In fact, due to a different health problem, she couldn’t join them for nearly a year. They noticed and asked about her constantly, until her triumphant return.

‘I still have something to give.’

Fay shares, “The reason I chose Bryn Mawr Village was that I was twice a patient here. Bryn Mawr Village helped me through some very hard times, and I never forgot that. When I wanted to come back and play, they arranged to pick me up and bring me here. That meant a great deal to me. I came here as a patient, and now I can give something back. I still have something to give.”

She also has made an impact on some of the other patients. “There was a gentleman who used to sit by the piano and then stay to talk with me. I had his phone number, and we spoke a few times after he was discharged. I enjoy it when people talk to me afterward.”

Bonnie Fay, Bryn Mawr Village, piano
Screenshot

Paying it forward

At 84-years-old, Fay’s many years of studying music shows. In high school, she studied with Louis Kazze (the director of music at Overbrook High School) and they continued to play together for decades.

She paid that forward too, becoming a teacher herself. She’d even travel to the homes of students, come rain or shine. When she returned to Bryn Mawr Village, she told her gathered audience, “It feels wonderful to be back. I’m glad to play for you. It makes me feel very good emotionally. It makes me happy to perform for other people.”

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