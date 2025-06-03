4-year-old wakes up from heart surgery and bursts into rendition of "I'm Still Standing"
Louis Hood is the hero we need.
Just an hour after a critical heart surgery, Louis Hood lifted his voice to Elton John’s “I’m Still Standing,” a fitting anthem for the resilient young boy born with a rare heart condition. The moving performance brought tears to the eyes of his mother, Jodie Hood, who shared that this small act was a reminder of Louis' strength and spirit.
Louis, who lives in Redruth, Cornwall, was born with a condition that left him with half a functioning heart. Since birth, he has undergone three open-heart surgeries, starting when he was just nine days old. As he approached his fourth birthday, Louis needed another operation to insert a stent into his pulmonary artery, a procedure that brought the family to Bristol Children’s Hospital.
"We call him our mountain-mover as he loves to defy the odds."— Jodie Hood
Jodie, overwhelmed with emotion, explained the impact of Louis' spontaneous song. “He started singing from the movie Sing on his iPad—it was incredibly moving,” she said.
A dream trip to Disneyland Paris
With Louis’ condition demanding continuous medical care, his family lives with the daily uncertainty of what the future holds. But amid the challenges, they are hoping to create joyful memories. Louis dreams of a magical trip to Disneyland Paris, and with his love for all things Disney, his family is dedicated to making this happen.
To fund this dream, Louis’ grandmother, Sharon Van Beusekom, started a JustGiving fundraiser to help cover the expenses for Louis and his family. The goal of £8,000 would not only pay for the trip but also account for the costs associated with Louis' special medical needs during travel.
"Louis has one big dream: to visit Disneyland Paris... memories that will bring comfort and happiness no matter what the future holds."— Sharon Van Beusekom
“Whether we have a few months or a few precious years, we’re living with the constant fear of losing him,” Sharon shared. “Louis is such an amazing little boy with a zest for life and a smile that lights up every room. He deserves this chance to make happy memories with his family.”
The Hood family has been through incredible challenges, especially with the recent loss of a young friend, Faith, who had the same condition as Louis but sadly passed away at just 22 months old. This heartbreaking reminder of the fragility of life has further motivated them to fulfill Louis' wish, despite the challenges ahead.
Support began pouring in, with friends, family, and well-wishers rallying around Louis. The family’s story gained traction online as well, with more than 2,000 Reddit users expressing their admiration and support. One commenter, @u/Hayes4prez, noted, "Pretty tough kid, I hope he’s up playing again soon." Another user, @u/masteremrald, commented, "Four open heart surgeries at such a young age is crazy. Amazing to see how he is able to stay positive after all that!"
Jodie even participated in sponsored runs to help boost the fund. "This is our way of giving him something to look forward to," she said, "and we are so grateful to everyone who has helped make this possible.”
In a wonderful update, Louis and his family were able to make their Disneyland dream come true on December 16, 2024, a date that serendipitously marked four years since his second heart surgery at just three weeks old. "Today 4 years on you got to realise your dream of being at Disney," his mother wrote in an Instagram caption. "Thank you for making this happen everyone. Dreams do come true. For us our little miracle started to weave his magic each time he survived against the odds and this is just a magical way for us to celebrate his heartaversary ❤️❤️❤️❤️"
Jodie shared more photos of their trip in a follow-up Instagram post recapping their visit and reflecting on their 2024.
A legacy of resilience and joy
Louis Hood and his contagious smileSharon Van Beusekom via Just Giving
According to Jodie's Instagram, Louis turned four and a half on May 25, 2025. "I am so grateful we were brave enough to fight against their 5% chances of survival," she wrote in a caption. "4 and a half years of magic and it's a real honour to be your mummy. Big few months coming up."
This summer, Louis is set to have his fourth open heart surgery, one that Jodie and their family worry for the most. Louis will be undergoing the Fontan Procedure, an extremely high risk operation. Though they are "bloody scared" as Jodie shares in an Instagram post, the family is also hopeful for another miracle and a good long summer full of recovery and strengthening before Louis starts school in September.
If the past three surgeries are any indication, Louis has got this in the bag. Jodie and the family better prepare his mic for an encore performance of "I'm Still Standing" when the time comes. We just hope he knows the entire Internet will be singing along with him.
This article originally appeared last year. It has been updated.