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30 ‘lost’ verses from philosopher Empedocles finally come to light

The Greek philosopher’s verses had remained secret for 2,000 years

By

Cecily Knobler

Empedocles, Greek philosopher, mythology
Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons, Salvator RosaPhilosopher Empedocles throws himself into a volcano

Before there was Plato, Aristotle, or even Socrates, there was a group of Greek philosophers who imparted their wisdom onto others in the early 5th century BCE. One such scholar was Empedocles, who was said to have been influential and unique in many ways. (And that’s not just because, as rumor had it, he thrust himself into an active volcano as a sacrifice.) His use of hexameter verse, an impactful writing style which helped turn his philosophical thoughts into poetry, was especially appreciated by writers.

So when researchers in Cairo uncovered 30 unpublished poetic verses approximately 2,000 years after they were written, many took note. Until this discovery, much of his reputation had been built on the backs of historians who came after him. Finding actual additional verses from his work has been downright mind-blowing for many.

An enormous finding

In a paper edited by scientific editor Stephanie Baum for University de Liege, they share that a “2,000-year-old papyrus fragment, discovered in the archives of the French Institute of Oriental Archaeology in Cairo, reveals 30 previously unpublished verses by Empedocles, a pre-Socratic philosopher of the fifth century BCE. This discovery offers researchers direct access to a body of thought previously known only through quotations from later authors.”

The article also eloquently notes what a huge achievement this is by comparing it to the hypothetical discovery of a more modern writer. “To grasp the significance of such a discovery, the authors offer an illuminating analogy: Imagine that in a few centuries’ time, all that remains of Victor Hugo are excerpts from Les Misérables in school textbooks, the musical Notre-Dame de Paris, and the program for a performance of the play Hernani. The discovery of a few pages from an original edition of Hugo’s work would then be a momentous event.”

Love and strife

Empedocles and his work were incredibly impactful. Britannica states that, “Although strongly influenced by Parmenides, who emphasized the unity of all things, Empedocles assumed instead that all matter was composed of four essential ingredients, fire, air, water, and earth, and that nothing either comes into being or is destroyed but that things are merely transformed, depending on the ratio of basic substances to one another.”

elements, earth, fire, water, air
The four elements. Photo Credit: Canva

These ideas, centered around the basic elements, also helped shape his belief that the human struggle is centered around “love and strife.” “Like Heraclitus, he believed that two forces, Love and Strife, interact to bring together and to separate the four substances. Strife makes each of these elements withdraw itself from the others; Love makes them mingle together. The real world is at a stage in which neither force dominates.”

A famous quote thought to be attributed to Empedocles says, “The force that unites the elements to become all things is Love, also called Aphrodite; Love brings together dissimilar elements into a unity, to become a composite thing. Love is the same force that human beings find at work in themselves whenever they feel joy, love, and peace. Strife, on the other hand, is the force responsible for the dissolution of the one back into its many, the four elements of which it was composed”.

A predecessor to many great thinkers

Philosophy professor Graham Blackbourn, of the School of Philosophy and Economic Science in Edinburgh, is one of many who speak at length on the topic of Empedocles. On a podcast, he shared just how influential his work was.

“Many scholars think that Empedocles was the source of Plato’s myth of the soul’s journey in his dialogue Phaedrus, in addition to some of the themes in his Symposium, including Diotima’s teaching on love. Aristotle referenced Empedocles more often in his writings than anyone other than Plato himself.

So what do we know of Empedocles’ thinking?

Until recently, it was thought that Empedocles wrote two very different books, or poems, since he composed in hexameter verse. One poem was called “On Nature,” a bizarre but essentially materialist account of the evolution of the cosmos. The other was called “Purifications,” concerning religious ideas and practices which it was thought were rather at odds with Empedocles’s materialist cosmology. Neither poem was preserved in its entirety, being known only from quotations in later writings.”

Where can we find these uncovered verses?

Edited by Nathan Carlig, Alain Martin, and Olivier Primavesi, the works are translated with commentary in L’Empédocle du Caire.

The Liege University site directly confirms “It was at the French Institute of Oriental Archaeology in Cairo (IFAO) that Nathan Carlig, a papyrologist at the University of Liège, identified papyrus P.Fouad inv. 218 as an unknown fragment of the Physica, the great poem by the philosopher Empedocles of Agrigentum.”

While the text is not readily available (just yet), the university site gives a bit of insight into what the verses reveal. “The text that has come to light deals with the theory of particle effluvia and sensory perceptions, particularly vision.”

Furthermore, they explain how much the new verses seem to have influenced philosophers who came after him. “Analysis of the text has revealed unexpected connections, including the probable direct source of a passage by Plutarch (2nd century), as well as a dialogue by Plato and a text by Theophrastus, a disciple of Aristotle, both from the 4th century BCE.”

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    Photo credit: Elena Ternovaja (left), Marie-Lan Nguyen (right) via Wiki Commons(L) Emma Thompson; (R) Alan Rickman
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    Heather Wake

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    language, antarctic slang, science
    Man looking at “hello” in different languages. Photo credit: Canva

    Why you won’t be seeing an Antarctic accent anytime soon

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    The bigger takeaway

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    And if you really want to sound Antarctic, it’s all in the slang, apparently. Here are a few examples of words known among those who live on “the ice” (as dwellers call it, rather than Antarctica), courtesy of Bernadette Hince’s The Antarctic Dictionary and the Cool Antarctica website:

    science, language, linguistics
    Researcher photographing a penguin. Photo credit: Canva

    Dingle

    A sunny, bright, and clear day.

    Fod Plod

    Picking up rubbish or debris to keep the airfield and base safe.

    Big Eye

    Insomnia caused by a lack of sunlight disrupting one’s circadian rhythms.

    Toasty

    Brain fog caused by perpetual darkness, as well as low temperatures and discombobulating altitudes. The term can also be used for other general misdemeanors committed around camp.

    Ice Shock

    As one Antarctica-based blogger put it, this is what happens when “you get back to the rest of the world and realize that no matter how insane Antarctica is, the real world is FAR nuttier, and that you can no longer function in it.”

    Greenout

    A riff on “whiteout.” As The Antarctic Dictionary defines it, “greenout” is “the overwhelming sensation induced by seeing and smelling trees and other plants after spending time in Antarctic regions.”

    Beaker

    Scientist. There are also nicknames for specialists, including “fuelies” (in charge of fueling equipment) and “wasties” (who deal with, well, waste).

    City Mice/Country Mice

    Personnel who work at main research stations, as opposed to crews who move among different camps across the continent.

    Freshies

    Shipments of fresh fruits and vegetables that provide a welcome culinary respite for those on the ice.

    Poppy

    Alcohol served over Antarctic ice, which makes a satisfying popping sound as it releases long-pressurized gas.

    All of this goes to show that even at the very edges of the world, humans will continue to reshape the way they connect with one another.

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  • Royal Navy marine shares 8 unbelievable things about daily life on a submarine
    Photo credit: Timothy Hawkins via WikiMedia CommonsLife on a submarine can be odder than you'd think.
    ,

    Royal Navy marine shares 8 unbelievable things about daily life on a submarine

    Somehow this is all entirely real.

    Erik Barnes

    Life can feel confining at times. With every freedom to enjoy there seems to be a limitation. However, after watching a submariner’s TikTok, many people are grateful for the life they have. They were also amazed at how a person lives on a nuclear submarine.

    Former U.K. Royal Navy submariner Paul McNally shared what life was like for him during a seven-month long patrol inside a submarine. He introduced the video with, “Everything I’m about to say sounds fake, but it’s completely normal underwater.”

    @paul_mcnally_

    We also supplement vitamin D due to not seeing sunlight for months.

    ♬ original sound – roknardin

    People sounded off in the comments remarking about the day-to-day reality of being underwater in a metal tube:

    “I panicked and realized I don’t ever have to do this.”

    “This sounds absolutely miserable, thank you for your service.”

    “Wow, this just made me really grateful for my silly little life.”

    Here are some of the odd realities McNally shared about living in a submarine for an extended period of time:

    ‘Fresh air smells disgusting when you’re back on land’

    McNally shared that, over time, many submariners get so used to the purified recycled air within a sub that “regular” air stinks when they return to the surface. This is because the air within submarines is made through a reverse osmosis process and electrolysis. Reverse osmosis removes salt from ocean water surrounding the vessel to create pure water. Electrolysis turns that pure water into breathable hydrogen and oxygen. This air is free of the usual air pollution and scents that typically exist outdoors. The air is also recycled and filters out any contaminants throughout the voyage.

    They drink ‘demin’ water

    “Demin water” is shorthand for “demineralized water.” Like how a submarine gets its air, it also gets its water through reverse osmosis. While pure water does sound clean, it’s not necessarily good on its own. Much of our drinking water contains healthy, helpful minerals whether you drink it from the tap or a purchased bottle through a store. This means that submariners are encouraged to take extra supplements and vitamins to make up for it.

    ‘No contact with the outside world for seven months straight’

    In the TikTok, McNally mentions the long span of time without contact with the outside world, limiting communication between sailors and family members to one email per week, printed. Patrols and mission protocols can vary, but for most submariners email is the primary way to communicate with the outside. This can be due to technological limitations or mission priorities that call for limited communication between the vessel and other areas. 

    There may even be protocols that prohibit certain messages, such as the death of a family member, be withheld until the submariner is back on shore. This can be due to mental health and morale reasons, along with the reality that the person usually cannot leave mid-patrol to address their loss.

    ‘Daytime and nighttime don’t exist’

    Since sunlight cannot peek into submerged submarines and there needs to be 24/7 alertness to keep the vessel moving safely, there is no “day” or “night.” McNally shared that he worked two six hour shifts per day on his vessel. Since submarines only have artificial light, submariners have to take vitamin D supplements to help offset the lack of sun exposure.

    Many submariners have ‘coffin dreams’

    Due to living in such cramped quarters, many submariners have “coffin dreams,” nightmares in which the submariner believes they’re being buried alive, even after they wake. This is due to the confined coffin-like bunks and the reality that they’re technically buried underwater.

    ‘Showers are limited to 16 seconds’

    While the reverse-osmosis of seawater helps create breathable air and drinking water for the submarine, it also is the water supply for other needs on the vessel. This includes cooking and showering. It’s also very limited in supply.

    @themilitarytimes

    How long can you take a shower on a submarine? Submarine bathrooms: Part 2 #military #militarylife #militarynews #militarytiktok #defense #defensenews #news #sub #submarine #submarines #us #usa #usnavy #navy #navyship #navyships #boat #boats #water #shower #fyp #foryoupage

    ♬ original sound – Military Times – MilitaryTimes

    Because of the greater need for air and drinkable water, showering is less of a priority. This means shower time is extremely limited in order to save clean water. Most showers allow a person to spray water on themselves to get wet, turn off the water to lather up their body with soap, and then spray the lather off quickly. 

    It can ‘rain’ inside a sub

    It’s not that rain clouds form inside of a submarine, but it’s not far off either. The interior of the sub is impacted by the water temperature of the ocean outside of it. If the temperature outside of the sub causes the temperature inside to drop, it can lower to the dewpoint. This creates condensation “sweat” that could “rain” in parts of the sub.

    They entertain themselves the best way they can

    Recreation is necessary when living in a tube with 130 people, but the options are limited compared to on land. Movie night and video games help pass the time between shifts. Card games, especially cribbage, are considered the traditional and time-honored way people on the submarine bond. 

    Different submariner vessels also have various playful “rites of passage” not unlike fraternities and sororities. On “Halfway Night,” for example, the submariners celebrate the halfway point of their deployment. This can include various activities including throwing cream pies at their ranking officers. Some vessels allow submariners to receive “halfway box” care packages from loved ones to celebrate being halfway done with their tour.

    @._.its._.emma

    Hopefully, this can help someone who has no clue what snacks to include, because that was me at one time #foryoupage #milso #milspo #navy #submarinefamily #halfwaybox #navywife #submariner

    ♬ original sound – noahksticks

    Based on McNally’s video and other submariners’ experience, living on a submarine isn’t easy, but it sure is interesting.

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  • Disney World hosts 19th Dreamers Academy for 100 ambitious teens who dream big
    Photo credit: Mark Ashman, photographer / WDW Disney Dreamers AcademyDisney World hosts 19th Dreamers Academy for 100 ambitious teens who dream big
    ,

    Disney World hosts 19th Dreamers Academy for 100 ambitious teens who dream big

    Chasing their dreams just became a reality.

    Jacalyn Wetzel

    For nearly 20 years, Disney World has been hosting an annual event that helps teens get closer to their dreams. Recently, the park hosted its 19th Disney Dreamers Academy, flying in 100 high schoolers from around the country along with a parent or guardian. The weekend was jam-packed with workshops, celebrity mentorship, and, of course, fun-filled days at the parks.

    The teens were able to meet and spend time with the celebrities who committed their time to helping them succeed. Malia Baker, actor on the series Descendants, is a Disney Dreambassador, and just one of the many celebrities who spent time with the teens.

    Disney, wholesome, family, culture, Disney Dreamers Academy
    Disney star Malia Baker, Princess Tiana, and Disney Dreamers Academy students Joshua Anikwue (Brooklyn, NY) and Claire Jefferson (Warner Robins, GA) served as grand marshals in a magical parade at Magic Kingdom Park on March 26, 2026. The parade marked the kickoff of the multi-day mentorship program, bringing together 100 high school students from across the country at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Mark Ashman, photographer)

    Las Vegas Aces basketball star A’ja Wilson surprised one basketball fan with a ride on Tiana’s Bayou. It ended with a splash. Dance Mom alum Nia Sioux also spent time helping the teens with a video project that flexed their creative skills.

    These celebrities didn’t just hang out to make memories with the teens; they also gave heartfelt advice about overcoming setbacks. A’ja Wilson advises that anyone experiencing a setback should take the time to feel their feelings.

    Disney, wholesome, family, culture, Disney Dreamers Academy
    Las Vegas Aces basketball superstar A’ja Wilson reacts after riding Tiana’s Bayou Adventure during Disney Dreamers Academy on Friday at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Wilson surprised the students by experiencing the attraction with them. (Mark Ashman, photographer)

    The WNBA star says, “I think sometimes we get so caught up in ‘this isn’t what it was supposed to be, or this is not how I imagined it.’ Sometimes it’s exactly what it needs to be. Even though it feels uncomfortable, even if it doesn’t feel well, you gotta go through it to grow through it, and that is so key to me.”

    Judges handpicked the teens from thousands of Disney Dreamer applicants. This unique program not only provides networking opportunities, it also offers scholarships and the opportunity to intern in an area of interest. The students range from 10th to 12th grade, and several were already doing outstanding things in their communities.

    Disney, wholesome, family, culture, Disney Dreamers Academy
    Disney Dreamer, Angel Ajish-Yohann.
    Courtesy of Jacalyn Wetzel

    Dreamer Angel Ajish-Yohann, shares with Upworthy, “I’m a student president of this really amazing organization called Friendship Circle Life Town.” In addition, she volunteers at the pediatric center at her local hospital as a Child Life volunteer. Ajish-Yohann also recently earned her EMT license.

    Ngoc Ho from Houston, Texas, is going into International Relations. She’s using this opportunity to add to her already full resume. “I am a student activist, so I do a lot of protests and organizing for advocacy days, especially for SEAT, which is Students Engaged in Advancing Texas, as well as for Alief Votes,” Ho explains to Upworthy. “I’m the communications director over there for Alief Votes, and I’m the programs associate for Students Engaged in Advancing Texas.”

    Disney, wholesome, family, culture, Disney Dreamers Academy
    Disney Dreamer, Ngoc Ho
    Courtesy of Jacalyn Wetzel

    Micah Dixon, another high schooler chosen for the unique opportunity, is ready to put in the work. He’s using his time as a Dreamer to network with others in the industry. The student is planning to go to Morehouse College.

    “In the fall, I’ll be a Poli-sci major on the prelaw track, so my industry will be law and judicial,” Dixon says. He then adds words of encouragement to others who may feel stuck. “Don’t let your current situation impact your future situation. Remember, in order for you to have testimony, you have to go through a test.”

    Disney, wholesome, family, culture, Disney Dreamers Academy
    Disney Dreamer, Micha Dixon
    Courtesy of Jacalyn Wetzel

    Throughout the weekend, the teens participated in skits, roundtables, and motivational speeches. They were able to learn from the celebrity mentors and take in their advice on handling disappointment. Malia Baker shares that having a good support system is key while dealing with disappointments.

    “I think having a community, whether that’s you, your journal, and your guitar, or whether that’s you and a couple of headphones, or the people in your life. I think that’s really important,” The Descendants star says. “To be able to do that with a community that you love and can also remind you of who you are. Those reminders of who you are keep you sane in this world.”

    Keep Reading →
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