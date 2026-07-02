3 simple words that helped Robert Frost stay resilient through a lifetime of anxiety and depression

Poet Robert Frost created inspiring poems that are beloved around the world. Frost was known for his simple yet deep style of poetry, and, although he didn’t publish his first book until he was 40, he went on to earn four Pulitzer Prizes.

He created a body of work that continues to touch people. Yet, like many great artists, Frost struggled with his mental health throughout his life. (Frost was born in 1874 and died in 1963.) William & Mary English Professor and Frost biographer Henry Hart found that many of Frost’s relatives struggled with schizophrenia as well as depression.

“Throughout his life, he struggled to fit in. His education was irregular, routinely disrupted when Frost dropped out after suffering attacks of anxiety and depression that expressed themselves in various physical ailments,” notes the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH).

A life filled with loss and hardship

Frost experienced many hardships during his life, beginning at a young age. His father William Prescott Frost, Jr., died when he was just 11 years old. His sister Jeanie would later suffer from mental illness, and died in a mental hospital.

Frost would go on to marry his high school girlfriend, Elinor White, in 1895. The couple had six children, a blessing that came with loads of tragedy.

“Four of Frost’s six children died before he did, including Carol, the son who committed suicide. Frost’s daughter Irma suffered mental problems that required hospitalization, and Elinor battled anxiety, too. She died of heart failure in 1938,” according to the NEH. “Frost’s own bouts of depression brought physical and mental anguish. ‘Cast your eye back over my family luck, and perhaps you will wonder if I haven’t had pretty near enough,’ he lamented at one point.”

His wife Elinor was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1937, and died in 1938 from heart disease. “She had been the unspoken half of everything I ever wrote,” Frost said. He would go on to live 26 more years without her.

Where his most famous quote came from

Through these challenges, Frost developed resilience and perseverance. One of his most famous quotes describes his advice on how he pushed through:

“In three words I can sum up everything I’ve learned about life: it goes on.” “In three words I can sum up everything I've learned about life: it goes on.”



— Robert Frost pic.twitter.com/KEH6sZ6xjU— Philosophy Quotes (@philosophors) June 27, 2026

The quote is reported to come from a September 1954 interview with journalist Ray Josephs for This Week Magazine. During the interview, Josephs asks Frost, “In all your years and all your travels, what do you think is the most important thing you’ve learned about life?”

From there, Frost shared his wise insights.

“He paused a moment, then with the twinkle sparkling under those brambly eyebrows he replied: ‘In three words, I can sum up everything I’ve learned about life. It goes on. In all the confusions of today, with all our troubles . . . with politicians and people slinging the word fear around, all of us become discouraged . . . tempted to say this is the end, the finish. But life, it goes on. It always has. It always will. Don’t forget that.’”

How he’s remembered today

Frost died at age 88 in 1963 and was buried in Bennington, Vermont, next to his wife Elinor. Honest about life’s struggles to the end, Frost’s gravestone reads: “I had a lover’s quarrel with the world.”

This article originally appeared in January. It has been updated.