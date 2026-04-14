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13 years ago, an astronaut sang live from space with singers on Earth. It’s a must-watch.

People are revisiting Chris Hadfield’s performance with Barenaked Ladies and the Wexford Gleeks choir.

By

Annie Reneau

Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield plays guitar from the International Space Station
Photo credit: NASAChris Hadfield playing guitar in space.

Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield hasn’t seen Earth from as far away as the Artemis II astronauts who circled the Moon, but after completing three space missions, including a six-month stint as commander of the International Space Station (ISS), he is familiar with the “overview effect” in a way few humans ever experience.

In 2013, Hadfield captured what it feels like to see our home from space in a song he performed with Barenaked Ladies. While he played guitar and sang from the ISS, the band and the Wexford Collegiate School for the Arts Glee Club (aka “Wexford Gleeks”) performed alongside him from Earth.

The song is called “(I.S.S.) Is Somebody Singing,” and it’s all the more moving in light of the images from Artemis II.

Here’s a sampling of the lyrics:

Pushed back in my seat

Look out my window

There goes home

That ball of shiny blue

Houses everybody anybody ever knew

The song takes us on a journey: we fly out to space, around the Earth, and return home again, all while looking out the window at our beautiful planet. The visual of people singing from Earth, their “voices bouncing off the Moon,” takes on even greater significance now that we’ve returned there.

NASA image of the surface of the moon with the Earth lit up in a crescent in the distance
A view of Earth from near the Moon, taken during the Artemis II mission. Photo credit: NASA

Even though the video is 13 years old, people are revisiting it now with new appreciation:

“I keep coming back to this everytime there’s a significant step forward in space exploration! and it’s the perfect time to watch this for Artemis II!”

“Coming back to this after watching the Artemis II launch, and it feels so magical knowing they’re going back to the moon for all of us. These launches really make me feel connected to all of humanity.”

“Cried to this as the Artemis crew returned to earth. Watching the earth grow larger through the window, seeing the glow of reentry, the clouds passing by and the big red and white parachutes.”

Artemiss II commander Reid Wiseman looks out the window at Earth from the Orion spacecraft
Commander Reid Wiseman looks out at Earth from the Orion spacecraft. Photo credit: NASA

Some people have asked how it was possible for the musicians to play live together without a delay. In interviews with astronauts on the ISS, there is often a lag in communications. But that’s less of an issue for a song like this than one might expect. Most likely, Hadfield played and sang live from the ISS, while the band and choir followed along with the transmission as they heard it.

As someone explained in a Quora inquiry:

“I actually know some performers who have performed with Chris Hadfield (not Hatfield) while he was on the ISS—Trent-Severn, three women from Ontario. It’s actually quite easy. He plays his guitar and sings. It’s beamed down from the ISS to a ground station, then transmitted by whatever method works (internet, phone lines, satellite link) to get to the destination, where it goes into the sound board. The sound man or woman sends it to the main PA speakers and to the stage monitors so that the performers can hear it. And they just play along with it as they hear it. It doesn’t matter that he actually played it a second or two before. They just play in time with it as it arrives where they are.”

What is challenging, apparently, is the singing itself in space. Hadfield explained that it’s “like singing with a head cold” because of the way the fluids in your body drain—or rather don’t drain—without the assistance of gravity.

The singing astronaut had another musical performance go viral in 2013. In fact, he made a whole music video from the ISS, covering “Space Oddity” by David Bowie. Hadfield said he always felt the song should be sung aboard a spaceship. (He added that if Bowie had been there, he would have done a better job.)

Thanks to Chris Hadfield for giving us these wonderful musical connections to human space exploration.

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    Some religious groups even associated it with witchcraft or the devil. This unfortunately took a lot of the wind out of Karl’s sails. 

    As the story goes, Bertha could not sit idly by while their invention faded away into obscurity.

    So, in the wee hours of August 5, 1888, she set out in secret with her two young sons, Eugen and Richard Benz. She left Karl a note saying that the trio had ventured to her mother’s home, around 60 miles away. She had failed to mention that she’d be using their automobile to get there. 

    This became not only the world’s first long-distance automobile journey but also a very fruitful field test, during which she encountered several mechanical problems along the way. 

    Luckily, Bertha was nothing if not resourceful. When a fuel pipe got clogged, she cleared it with a hatpin. She used a garter as insulation material for a frayed ignition lead. When the wooden brakes began to fail, Benz had a cobbler install leather, making the world’s first pair of brake linings. When the automobile ran low on petrol, she even stopped at a pharmacy to purchase a petroleum-based cleaning agent and use that as fuel. This essentially created the world’s first gas station.

    In the early morning hours of August 5, 1888, unbeknownst to her husband, Bertha Benz and her sons, were taking the first patented horseless carriage, or Fahrzeug mit Gasmotorenbetrieb, on a trip to her mother’s home, a 60-mile journey that would later become known as the very first road trip
    byu/Saint-Veronicas-Veil inVictorianEra

    Despite these challenges, Bertha made it to her destination twelve hours later. It was only then that she sent Karl a telegram sharing the details of her clandestine excursion. Relieved, Karl urged Bertha to rush the car’s chains back on a freight train to be shown at a car show. Instead, she drove it right back home. 

    All in all, Bertha’s stunt brought global attention to the Benz Patent-Motorwagen, which led to skyrocketing sales and changed history forever.

    And yet, despite her remarkable contributions, she wouldn’t be inducted into the Automotive Hall of Fame until 2016. Meanwhile, Karl was inducted in 1984, a good 32 years before her. 

    In 2019, Mercedes-Benz released an ad that cinematically imagined what Bertha’s journey must have been like. How she must have appeared like a supernatural being to those who had never seen an automobile, how she surely endured sexist comments, and (perhaps most importantly) how inspiring she might have looked to young girls who witnessed her bravery. 

    The ad ends with: “She believed in more than a car. She believed in herself,” which feels like a little more than sensational marketing. As Bertha did famously say, “Before me, no automobile existed.”

    Even though we don’t hear their stories as often, history is full of women just like Bertha. Women who believed in themselves enough to ignore the odds and change the world forever. 

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