104-year-old Navy veteran shares her surprising secret to staying young: ‘Skippy peanut butter’

If one is lucky enough to make it to 104-years-old, they will most certainly have a layered story to tell. For Ella, a centenarian sitting in a diner, it was no different. So when storytelling documentarian, Kara Lewis, noticed a woman wearing a US Navy veteran’s hat, she approached her in the hopes that she’d share her life story.

In a video clip posted to Kara’s Instagram page (and re-making the rounds elsewhere), we see her approaching the elderly woman. “Excuse me,” Kara begins. “I don’t mean to interrupt you guys, but I document stories online. And I saw her hat. I was super curious and interested if there’s maybe something you would be willing to share about your life.”

‘Am I gonna be on TV?’

Ella’s daughter explains to her, “She noticed that you were a veteran.” The woman, with a frothy chocolate milkshake in front of her, is game to share. “Well, that would be nice!” She begins her story, her bright blue eyes twinkling. “I’m 104 and I’ll be 105 in April.”

It is this moment that the three women introduce themselves, as Ella and her daughter, Robin. Ella asks with a sly smile, “Am I gonna be on TV?” Kara is invited to pull up a chair, which she cheerfully does.

Joining the Navy

Ella continues, “The war was on. World War Two. I joined the Navy all by myself when I was 23. My mother said to me, ‘If I were your age, I would do the same thing.’ That really encouraged me. That was 1943 and I went to the train station in Boston. I met this girl that was also going to be away. When we got on the train, we sat together and believe it or not, we were friends for 81 years. She was my best friend and I lost her a year ago. We did everything together. We went to Boston for boot camp and then we went to Oklahoma City, Norman and that’s where we were based.”

This chain of events led her to the love of her life. “And fortunately that’s where I met my ‘honey.’ And we had three children, a lot of grandchildren. And now I have four great-great-grandchildren.”

She describes her work life. “I was called a store keeper. I was in the office, keeping books. I was fortunate to be in the bakery office, and I was the only girl in there with several men. When we got married, they baked us our wedding cake and it was beautiful. We were so lucky!

Later on, I was a bus driver. It was a good job and I liked it! The kids could be naughty or they could be nice.” Everyone at the table laughs while Ella continues. “I did that until I retired!”

They discuss insomnia, the Bible and keeping the mind going, when Robin shares the curious tech glitch that sometimes happens when someone is over 100. Robin shares, “So a lot of times when my mom will make her appointments, they’ll be like ‘When was she born?’ And then a few times, it doesn’t work! Like the system doesn’t work anymore because it’s just 100 years.”

Hip hop dance party

And speaking of aging, Robin then asks her mom what they should do for her 105th birthday. Ella doesn’t skip a beat, answering, “Take me to a dance. Let’s make it a hip hop! I love to dance!”

Kara asks Ella if she collects anything. “You wouldn’t believe,” Ella answers. “I must have 200 teddy bears!”

Secret to life

Now Kara wants to know Ella’s secret for “staying so young and beautiful.” Ella answers, matter-of-factly, “You know what it is? Eating peanut butter. I’ve done it for years. I grew up on it! My folks lived on it. Now, I have a jar right beside my chair and I take a little bite every once in a while. And I think it fortifies me!” Then she gives an adorable and slight plug. “Skippy mostly!”

Robin and Kara joke that Skippy is “her secret ingredient” and “the way to life.” Ella adds this nugget of wisdom. “Take every day at a time and enjoy life. And try to be patient. Just enjoy life. Enjoy what you have.”

Kara begins a quick photoshoot and then we follow her on a short trip to buy some gifts for her new friend. She pops into a nearby store and buys a teddy bear, alongside a large jar of Skippy peanut butter. She returns to the diner with her gift and Ella is delighted. “Oh my goodness, what is that?” she asks. She first pulls out the bear and is overjoyed. And when she sticks her hand back into the package, she’s extra tickled to receive the peanut butter. “Look at that! Why did you do that?”

Kara answers, “Because you took the time to share your story with me,” to which Ella earnestly answers, “Oh honey, that was MY pleasure.” They pose for some beautiful candid photos, the sea-green of the diner’s furniture popping behind them.

Greatest generation

At over 680,000 likes, thousands in the comment section noted how healthy Ella seems. And many expressed deep gratitude for her service. Others were moved by her resilience. “Love! Her generation truly is the Greatest Generation. They went through hard times and persevered, stayed positive, and honored the Lord. My aunt who was 97 passed away last year and she was a great lady just like this one. What an encouragement to live life to the fullest.”

A few of Ella’s family members chimed in. Addie shares, “That is my great grandma! Thank you so much for making her day and capturing such an amazing moment. This is something that truly touched her family.”

Ella’s daughter, Sue, writes, “Thank you for honoring my mom. She is a blessing to all of her family. Each day is a gift for all of us to have her in our lives.”

Made it to television

Just this past summer, Ella really did make it to television. She was interviewed by ABC 10 News as a segment of Navy veterans celebrating the U.S.’s 250th birthday. And as of April of 2026, she is now 105.