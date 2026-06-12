Young bowler’s technique defies belief, but it doesn’t stop him from getting perfect strikes

Sometimes, personal style amplifies the best athletes. For example, Miami Marlins pitcher Johnny Cueto does a little shimmy spin move that has often gotten him good results. And Jim Furyk’s unique golf swing (involving interesting hip placement) is always fun to watch. So when a young bowler named Justin came onto the scene with his own style and moves, many were intrigued and impressed.

Justin Bloomer, who has been going by the name “J-Money,” is an up-and-coming athlete who is starting to make waves in the bowling world. But his form is unlike anything many have never seen. It’s certainly unique, and it’s led to him getting strikes, winning games, and going viral.

Bowling moves

His moves can only be described as this: Standing away from the foul line, he takes a moment to focus. When it’s go-time, he runs toward it quickly, one arm flailing. As he gets up to the line, it looks as though his ankle rolls in and he’s perhaps about to trip entirely. And then he simply flings the ball down the lane. It’s absolutely fascinating to behold.

What’s even more fascinating is how many pins he destroys with this signature move. In clip after clip, we see that the series of pre-throw motions aren’t unplanned. They seem almost meticulously chaotic, signifying that he knows exactly where to hold the ball and the speed and angle with which to throw it.

In an Instagram post shared earlier this year, we see Bloomer demonstrating his process. A chyron is placed over the video which reads: “A little practice session before the weekend’s tournament.” Bloomer wears a shirt with an American flag as Aretha Franklin’s “Chain of Fools” plays in the background. We see his moves and then bang! Easy strike!

“Never let them know your next move.”

Over 1.2 million liked the post with nearly 12,000 comments. One person compares Bloomer’s process to a math problem, writing, “One of those situations where you use the wrong formula in math but still get it right.”

Others support the clip with positive, but humorous quips. “I mean if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, I guess,” says one. Another writes, “Never let them know your next move.”

This Instagrammer remembers the good old days when playing as a child was a little more free: “Man, I used to be in a league when I was a kid. I miss it so much. Have fun and God bless ya!”

And yet another commenter gives a tiny glimpse into what the future might hold: “Honestly, it’s kinda cool that he’s got his own bowling style and it’s working for him. If he perfects this, he could actually draw crowds to watch him and his style in action.”

Not an accident

To be clear, it’s not an accident that he throws this way; Bloomer does the same move in all of his clips. In another popular Instagram post with well over half a million likes, he has two pins left and is able to do, as the chyron explains, a “nice little baby split conversion.” It’s the same series of movements: running up to the foul line, hand flailing, half trip…and bam!

Again, many of the commenters cheer him on. “He’s gonna make it to the tippity top one day. Just keep up the hard work,” one says.

With each clip, J-Money continues to rise in popularity and he seems to be having a great time doing it. He has even picked up some sponsors, including IM Bowling, along the way. This is mentioned in a pregame interview with Fresno Clovis Youth Bowlers, wherein they ask what his secret is. Bloomer simply replies, “Just throw it like I do.”