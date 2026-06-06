You can ‘agree to disagree’ with someone, but only one way resolves the conflict

There are a lot of passionate topics that people can have major disagreements over, whether it’s politics, religion, how to raise children, health, or whether LeBron James is better than Michael Jordan. No two people hold the same opinions, so you’re bound to have some significant disagreements in most close relationships.

Often, people settle for agreeing to disagree on a topic to squelch the argument. But is that the healthiest way to get past the conflict? Doesn’t that just allow the problem to fester and grow? A couple in a disagreement. Credit: Canva

“On the one hand, it does seem to imply a commitment to ongoing dialogue. You use that phrase when you’re describing a relationship with people who are disagreeing, and the expectation is that they’re going to disagree maybe again, down the road, right?” Gordon Mitchell, an associate professor in the Department of Communication and former director of the William Pitt Debating Union, told Pittwire. “So ‘agree to disagree’ is one way of thinking about it. But it’s also disagreeing to ever agree at all, which is another part of the problem.”

Further, when we agree to disagree and mark certain topics as no-go zones with our friends and family members, it’s the first step down a dark path that we may not even know we’re taking. According to communications professor Mark Knapp, there are 5 stages of a relationship termination, and once we “agree to disagree” with someone, we’ve hit number 2. After setting boundaries in communication, relationships can decline, eventually leading to avoidance and termination. Scientists disagree. Credit: Canva

Let’s agree to be receptive

The key to keeping relationships from starting down a dark path to dissolution after a disagreement is to clearly signal to the other person that you are receptive to their opinion. You don’t have to agree, but you should let them know you understand where they’re coming from.

“What we saw was interesting and hopeful,” Julia Minson, an associate professor of public policy at Harvard’s Kennedy School, said while presenting research on conflict to the Harvard Business School. “The more receptive people saw their partner as being, the more they wanted to work with them.” Couple fighting. Credit: Canva

The HEAR method for productive disagreements

A great way to show someone you are receptive to their message is to use Minson’s HEAR method. “Using this language has positive outcomes,” she said. And “it also makes the other side more receptive.”

Hedge your claims

“I think it’s possible that…”

“This might happen because…”

“Some people tend to think…”

Emphasize agreement

“I think we both want to…”

“I agree with some of what you are saying…”

“We are both concerned with…”

Acknowledge other perspectives

“I understand that…”

“I see your point…”

“What I think you are saying is…”

Reframe to the positive

“I think it’s great when…”

“I really appreciate it when…”

“It would be so wonderful if…”

Ultimately, conflict is normal and unavoidable in the modern world. But we can choose how we disagree with others. We can either “agree to disagree” by dropping the topic and potentially sending the relationship down the wrong path. Or choose to disagree while still being receptive to the other person’s thoughts and feelings. Instead of stopping the conversation altogether, it’s healthy to end on: “I understand why you see it that way, even though I see it differently.”