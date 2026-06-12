Woman swallows AirPod thinking it was a vitamin and decides to film each day until…you know

Many a parent (be that of fur babies or human babies) has had to deal with their loved one swallowing something they shouldn’t. But with 31-year-old fitness influencer and self-described “muscle mommy” Kait, otherwise known as @spotmebestie on TikTok, the swallowing victim in question was herself. And the unintentionally ingested object? An AirPod.

How did this mix-up happen in the first place, you might wonder? Well, as Kait recalled, she had a handful of vitamins in her hand as she was preparing to head out. At the last second, she spotted one of her AirPods, grabbed it, and walked out. Then, in her car, she took the handful of vitamins and swallowed…you probably see where this is going.

Those were not vitamins

Kait immediately noticed something was a little off, since it felt like swallowing a bigger pill than usual. But she kept to her agenda.

It wasn’t until her phone magically connected to her AirPod from inside her body that she realized her situation. She immediately called Poison Control, which asked her how old the child was who swallowed the item (womp womp) and then gave her the inevitable advice: “What goes in must come out.”

Trying to approach her conundrum with a sense of humor, Kait decided to share her journey with all of TikTok.

“I just want everyone to have closure,” she quipped.

Four days in, with nothing budging, Kait decided to “take things into her own hands,” using remedies suggested to her by online viewers, including Miralax and magnesium. It looks like a box of plasticware and nitrile gloves could have also been involved. We don’t wanna know.

It would take a full five days and literally millions of viewers worldwide before Kait finally found relief. X-rays proved that while she was still surprisingly “backed up,” the AirPod was officially gone. @spotmebestie PROOF she is out 🥳 ♬ original sound – lala

While maybe not the best five days for Kait, it was certainly entertaining for the Internet. One viewer even begged, “Nah, this can’t end. Swallow the other one! RUN IT BACK!”

And for Kait, it was the response from everyone else that made the whole endeavor worthwhile: “Having this many people invested in my bowel movement is actually exhilarating.”

When an AirPod takes the scenic route

As bizarre as the story sounds, Kait is far from the first person to accidentally swallow an AirPod. Over the years, plenty of people have mistaken earbuds for medication, fallen asleep with them in their mouths, or somehow managed to ingest them during everyday activities. Apparently, tiny white earbuds are easier to swallow than anyone would like to admit.

And while thankfully Kait was able to let things pass normally, that might not be the best approach. According to board-certified family medicine physician Dr. Bayo, who reacted to Kait’s original video, that plastic casing is the only thing protecting your innards from being exposed to the device’s battery, which can cause chemical burns.

That’s why she recommends getting an X-ray immediately if you swallow one, to know exactly where it’s located and to make sure it’s moving. She also recommends staying well hydrated and eating fiber-rich foods to help things along.

In the end, Kait got her happy ending, her followers got their answer, and the AirPod completed what was undoubtedly the crappiest commute on record.