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Voice actor perfectly mimics 28 Disney characters singing Taylor Swift’s ‘I Knew It, I Knew You’

Brian Hull transformed into Olaf from ‘Frozen’ and Timon and Pumbaa from ‘The Lion King,’ to name a few.

By

Emily Shiffer

taylor swift, tayor swift song, toy story 5, taylor swift toy story 5 song, disney song
Photo credit: Pixar Animatioin Studios & Paolo V / Flickr Taylor Swift's song from 'Toy Story 5' is titled "I Knew It, I Knew You."

Taylor Swift‘s prolific songwriting skills were showcased in the latest Toy Story installment, Toy Story 5. Swift wrote the track “I Knew It, I Knew You” for the movie’s soundtrack, which was released in June 2026.

Swift’s song contribution was another iconic hit in the beloved Disney film series, which also produced the famous song “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” by Randy Newman. Now, the song has gotten a total Disney makeover.

Voice actor Brian Hull created his own mesmerizing version of Swift’s “I Knew It, I Knew You” in a new music video featuring 28 spot-on impressions of Disney characters over the years. Swifties and Disney fans alike are amazed.

Watch on  YouTube

Disney character version of “I Knew It, I Knew You”

Hull gives an animated performance of Swift’s song from the start. He begins by impersonating Olaf the Snowman from Frozen, then transitions into the French candelabra Lumiere and Cogsworth the clock from Beauty and the Beast.

Next, he morphs into Timon from The Lion King, who says, “Running wild, it’s been a long time…come on, Pumbaa!” Hull then launches into his joyful Pumbaa impression. He then shifts to Beauty and the Beast as the Beast, and then to Slinky Dog from Toy Story.

Other character impressions included: Perry the Platypus and Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz from Phineas and Ferb, James P. “Sulley” Sullivan and Mike Wazowski from Monsters, Inc., Dug from Up, Mater from Cars, Stitch from Lilo & Stitch, Crush from Finding Nemo, Merlin from The Sword in the Stone, Yzma and Kronk from The Emperor’s New Groove, Pooh, Tigger, and Eeyore from Winnie the Pooh, Peg Leg Pete from Alice Solves the Puzzle, and finally, Goofy, Donald Duck, and
Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

Watch on  YouTube

Funny character commentary

Throughout the song, Hull does bits as the characters (and between them). He ends with a funny and memorable bit featuring the moose characters Rutt and Tuke from Brother Bear.

“Oh gee, eh? That was a really nice song, eh?” Hull says as Rutt. “Oh yeah, that was really nice,” Hull says as Tuke. Rutt replies, “Hey, do you think maybe they’d let us sing in the next song something like this?”

Tuke says, “I don’t know, eh! Sing something. Let’s see how it goes!” And Rutt replies, “Oh I can sing really well eh! Like, I can do it! I knew it I knew youuuu!”

Finally, Tuke adds, “Oh gee eh, I’m pretty sure a duck just fell outta the sky dead after hearing that.”

Rutt responds, “Hey, you’re supposed to be a supportive brother, eh! You had a whole side plot and everything!”

Viewers respond

In the comments, viewers praised Hull’s ingenuity and pure talent:

“Taylor Swift is going to love your voices!”

“OMG! I totally wasn’t expecting the ending with Rutt and Tuke, but thank you so much for including them! 😊😊😊😊🙏”

“The Moose from Brother Bear are some of my favorite characters of all time!!! They’re not voices I hear you do very often, but you do them sooo well Brian!!!!🤩🤩”

“Amazing impressions as always 👍✨Love this song”

“Omg the part of Brian doing Stitch’s voice here brought such a big smile to my face! 😁”

“I loved this so much! The way that you transitioned between the voices so smoothly is so impressive!”

“These type of videos are always great! The ending was a surprise. It’s fun seeing characters in pairs.”

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