Gen Zer explains why Boomers can’t stand it when people wear headphones around them

Over the years, the Baby Boomer generation (1946 to 1964) has had a series of cultural fights with the younger generations, first with Millennials (1981 to 1996) and now with Generation Z (1997 to 2012). Notable disagreements include participation trophies, with Boomers complaining that younger generations get awards without earning them first.

There have also been some disagreements over avocado toast, with Boomers complaining that Millennials can’t afford houses because they’re addicted to purchasing $15 breakfasts. There have also been cultural battles over political correctness, with Boomers complaining that the younger generations are too sensitive.

Another generational difference is headphones. Gen Zers, for the most part, don’t think it’s rude for people to wear headphones in public or at work, while many Boomers find it downright offensive. Now, as with all generational stereotypes, it’s inaccurate to paint everyone in a cohort with the same brush, but a Pew Research study found huge differences. A 2025 poll revealed that 76% of those 65 years and older found it unacceptable to wear headphones while talking to someone, while just 36% of those 30 and under agreed. An angry Baby Boomer. Photo credit: Canva

Why do Baby Boomers and Gen Zers have different opinions about headphones?

Digital creator Andra Berghoff, 28, recently tried to uncover the main reason for the generational divide over headphones on TikTok, and she believes it comes down to consent. “Boomers are currently being recorded to have the most narcissistic traits of any of the other generations currently. And what are two huge traits of narcissism? One is entitlement; the other is being way more hypersensitive. They tend to highly react to any sort of critique or criticism or many things,” Berghoff said.

“What’s one big thing that people who are narcissists or have narcissistic traits struggle with? Consent. They don’t like that now you have to consent to interacting with them; they like to just be entitled to your space,” she continued.

Are Boomers more narcissistic?

Berghoff’s claim that Boomers tend to be more narcissistic is rooted in science. “One of the most surprising findings was that — also contrary to what many people think — individuals who were born earlier in the century started off with higher levels of hyper-sensitivity, or the type of narcissism where people are full of themselves, as well as willfulness, which is the tendency to impose opinions on others,” William Chopik, associate professor of psychology at MSU, told Science Daily. A man with headphones in the subway. Photo credit: Canva

Conversely, Millennials and Gen Zers were raised in a very different time, given the growth of consent culture. In the post-#MeToo era, consent is now seen as an important part of healthy relationships and boundaries. Boomers were raised in an era when date rape wasn’t even discussed. Millennials and Gen Zers see consent as an idea that has stretched far beyond sexual contact and is an important part of everyday social interactions.

Given the rapid cultural changes in how people interact with technology, show up to work, and police their personal boundaries, it’s easy to see that someone in their 60s would have a different view of wearable technology than a recent college graduate. Understanding that different generations grew up in very different times can help Gen Zers accommodate Boomers who may not understand why they’re wearing headphones, and help Boomers give the kid wearing earbuds a break; they’re not trying to tune you out.