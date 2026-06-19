United pilot with ALS retires on final flight with his son in the pilot’s seat

United Airlines 737 Captain Rob L. is one proud father. The pilot, who spent 19 years with United Airlines, was diagnosed with ALS two years ago, forcing an early retirement.

During his final retirement flight with the airline, he had a very special co-pilot to send him off: his son Daniel L.

The duo’s touching story has left the Internet in tears following an emotional video shared by the airline, with Daniel making an emotional speech on the plane’s intercom before the flight.

Captain Rob L.’s final flight

Before the flight, Daniel made a touching speech to his dad over the intercom.

“Good evening, folks. Welcome aboard United. This is actually my father’s retirement flight today. Two and a half years ago, my dad, who was a United Airlines captain, was diagnosed with ALS [and] unfortunately cut his career short that he loved so much,” he said. “My dad’s actually the reason I got into aviation. I’m so proud to be able to do this for you. It’s a great honor for me. Just want to say thanks again and welcome aboard.”

In an interview following the flight, Rob told the airline how much the moment meant to him.

“To have my son fly my retirement flight, it’s another proud moment in my life. And sometimes there’s just not words to describe how cool it is that he followed in my footsteps,” Rob said in an emotional clip. “He worked hard to be here.”

Daniel added, “He taught me everything about flying. It’s just very special to be able to continue the legacy with United.”

His wife, Captain Erin J., also a 737 pilot, shared, “To walk off the airplane and see family, friends, coworkers, it’s really a true testament to who he is as a human being.”

Following the flight, Rob, Daniel, and Erin all deplaned to a big crowd of supporters holding signs and cheering for them. Rob made a speech to his supporters, where he said, “This has just been a great career. Since I was 10 years old, this is what I wanted to do. And of course I wanted to end it a little bit differently, but this is amazing. Daniel did a great job flying us here, and I appreciate all of you for being here. Thank you so much.”

Viewers respond

People from all over the world were touched by Rob and Daniel’s bond, and shared their thoughts in the comment section:

“This… warms my heart and brought tears…😢I just flew United home yesterday after visiting my sister who has ALS.. what a fabulous son and tribute to his dad. Thankyou Captain for your many years flying for United – what an amazing career. ✈️✈️”

“Captain Rob is an amazing person! Congratulations on a beautiful career. Your mentorship inside and outside the aircraft means so much to many of us. Blessed to know you, your wife, and beautiful family 💙💙💙✈️”

“What an absolutely amazing way to honor your dad, his career and his impact that he had on you!!! Congratulations on your retirement Captain! ✈️”

“I need to stop crying every time I come here. What an immensely, beautiful tribute! ✈️👨‍✈️🥹❤️🫶”

“Beautiful story. Let’s not forget that his greatest legacy is that his son followed in his footsteps to be a @united pilot. God bless this man as he navigates these next steps.”

“Congratulations Captain, may your days always have blue skies and tailwinds!!”

“This is absolutely beautiful. Thank you for sharing. What a moment for the family, pilots and airline!”