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Texas firefighter battling terminal pancreatic cancer has final mission to find his wife a kidney donor

“She is 100% the most important thing in my life, and not being able to be there for her is killing me now.”

By

Emily Shiffer

pancreatic cancer, hospital, husband in hospital, kidney transplant, kidney donation
Photo credit: CanvaA husband is comforted by his wife in the hospital.

Todd Brook, a firefighter in Fort Worth, Texas, for more than 30 years, is battling for his life after receiving a Stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis in October 2025. He was given three to six months to live, but it’s his wife, Jennifer, who is keeping him focused on one last mission: finding her a kidney donor.

Todd and Jennifer, who have been together for 16 years, are both facing major health crises. Jennifer needs a kidney transplant after being diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease.

The initial plan was for Todd to donate one of his kidneys to her.

“With the diagnosis of cancer, I got kicked out of the pool,” Todd told CBS News.

Now in the final stages of his pancreatic cancer battle, helping Jennifer is all he’s focused on.

Todd’s pancreatic cancer fight

The Fort Worth firefighter is battling pancreatic cancer, which the couple believes was caused by exposure to carcinogens during his career as a firefighter, according to CBS News. But with his remaining energy, he continues to spread the word about Jennifer’s need for a kidney donor.

“He can’t talk. He can’t open his eyes. He responds some, he’ll squeeze a hand or lift an eyebrow,” Jennifer shared with WFAA-TV. “And as soon as I asked him if he still wanted me to do the interview it was an apparent ‘yes’.”

Jennifer added, “I still believe that God could heal him right now and he could get up tomorrow and he could be fine. Maybe that’s not God’s will for him and he’s supposed to go.”

With the strength and energy he has left, he is doing everything he can to spread the word.

“She is 100% the most important thing in my life, and not being able to be there for her is killing me now,” Todd told CBS News.

Finding Jennifer a kidney

Jennifer shared with WFAA-TV that her kidney function is currently at 22% and that she will become eligible for a transplant when it falls to 20%. She is working with the UT Southwestern Living Donor Program to find a donor.

“I always knew the day would come when I would need a kidney transplant. I just didn’t realize it would come now,” she shared with KXAS-TV.

If she does not find a kidney donor, she will have to go on dialysis. According to UNOS, the United Network for Organ Sharing, an estimated 90,000 people in the United States are currently waiting for a kidney transplant.

“I’m optimistic that God will find me a kidney,” Jennifer told WFAA-TV. “The ultimate goal would be for me to get a kidney but for others to get one also.”

She remains hopeful that a donor will be found, but she dreams of receiving a transplant while Todd is still with her.

“But I believe I’m very optimistic that I will get the kidney. I just wanted him here for that,” she told KXAS-TV.

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