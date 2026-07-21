Mom buys her 4-year-old son a baby doll. His affectionate parenting skills are melting hearts.

Every kid seems to have that one toy they’re obsessed with. For 4-year-old Sylas of Philadelphia, it’s a baby doll named Ellie.

After Sylas asked for another sibling, his mom, Mary, lovingly surprised him with a baby doll. Now, videos of the 4-year-old tenderly caring for the baby boy doll are melting hearts across the Internet.

“Sylas absolutely loves Ellie!” Mary told Upworthy. “I’m hoping by [these videos] getting so much attention that we can see the benefits of baby dolls and normalize boys having them as well! Boys deserve to learn how to nurture and love at a young age, just like girls.”

Taking care of Ellie

Mary has been documenting the many ways Sylas has developed nurturing skills while caring for Ellie.

“He enjoys giving Ellie milk and preparing food for him in his play kitchen,” she said. “He also makes sure Ellie uses the potty and doesn’t have accidents in his dinosaur costume.”

The two also share plenty of adventures together.

“Sylas makes sure to include Ellie in multiple activities including reading books before bath time, watching Ms. Rachel [who re-shared a video of Sylas watching one of her videos with Ellie], and tagging along to different activities like food shopping, swim class, and exploring the city of Philadelphia,” she said.

Sylas has also been gifted two more baby dolls—twins—that his mom says “are both named Baby” for now.

The benefits of baby dolls

Mary, who teaches 4-year-olds and is also mom to Sylas’s younger brother, Myles, knew that giving Sylas a baby doll would offer more than just another toy to play with.

“I am so big on learning through play,” she said. “Dolls can be helpful in so many ways, including social-emotional, fine motor, and communication [skills]. Caring for babies gives children the opportunity to practice patience, responsibility, empathy, and kindness that is natural and developmentally appropriate for their age that will benefit them for years to come.”

In particular, she’s seen firsthand the positive impact caring for baby Ellie has had on Sylas.

“Sylas has been talking through his big emotions more, having less accidents, and has been encouraged to eat more during meal time,” she added.

Seeing Sylas “so happy” has also inspired Mary to give other children baby dolls of their own.

“I am planning on using this spotlight to start a Baby Doll Drive for children who are placed in foster care like I was as a baby,” she said.

Viewers respond

Mary adds that the support from people watching Sylas care for Ellie has been especially encouraging to her as a single mom.

“Seeing the comments about how well I’m raising my children also mean a lot because as a single mother, I always feel like I’m not doing enough or could be doing more for my children,” she said. “It’s hard making sure I’m always making the right choices and decisions for them.”

Viewers shared their love for Sylas’s sweet nature in the comments:

“A wonderful human being raised by a wonderful human 💓.”

“Ok this is amazing he is mimicking how he is treated… he baths his doll, lotions it, is so caring bc he is cared for ❤️”

“My heart is a puddle, Sylas is such a sweet daddy to Ellie ❤️”

“These videos of the sweetest boy ever with his bff give me so much joy and dopamine! Please give little man a big hug from me. 🥰❤️❤️”

“You are doing an AMAZING JOB 👏 because everything he’s showing his baby is a direct reflection of your parenting ❤️”

“Best dad!! This should be a video all men are required to watch to be dads. That baby is so lucky! ❤️❤️”

“I hope you know I bought my son this exact doll after I saw your post today lol.”

“What a beautiful heart he has.💕”