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A 10-year-old boy’s liver saved her life when she was a baby. She just married his little brother.

Brooklyn Dotson and Noah Waters met because of the worst day of his family’s life. In September, they got married.

By

Adam Albright-Hanna

culture, wholesome, family
Photo credit: Africa images via CanvaRepresentative image of a man hiding flowers behind his back from his fiancée.

In December 2003, two families in neighboring states were living through opposite nightmares. In Kentucky, 18-month-old Brooklyn Dotson was dying. A rare liver condition had left her days from death without a transplant, and in Ohio, 10-year-old Michael Waters had just been struck and killed by a car.

Michael had told his family he wanted to be an organ donor, and they honored that wish. His liver went to Brooklyn, who received the transplant at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

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“Even as a kid, he’d do anything for anybody,” his younger brother, Noah Waters, told LEX 18. “He was a sweet kid. Probably he was way more mature than he needed to be.”

The two families met in person in 2005 and stayed in touch over the years. Brooklyn and Noah, who was five years younger than his late brother, became close friends. He was there for her when she needed another surgery as a teenager.

Then, in 2025, things shifted. Brooklyn realized her feelings for Noah had changed, and her mom let him know. That weekend, he drove from Ohio to Kentucky to tell her he had always felt the same way.

“It got to the point we were FaceTiming each other 8 hours a day,” Brooklyn said.

Noah proposed on Christmas Eve. On Sept. 26, they were married overlooking Lake Cumberland in Kentucky, and Brooklyn took the Waters name.

“I was crying all day,” Noah told People. He believes his brother was looking out for him from heaven.

He’s also clear-eyed about how unusual their path was. “I’d say he probably knew what his purpose was,” he told LEX 18. “I had no idea that my brother was gonna save my wife’s life 20 years later.”

For her part, Brooklyn says she hopes the attention raises awareness about organ donation.

“I get to enjoy life because of him, and I get to live and hopefully honor his memory the best way that I can,” she said.

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