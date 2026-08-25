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Tiffany Haddish broke down in tears on stage after spotting the woman who rescued her from the foster system

“You saved my life. I’m where I’m at right now because of you.”

By

Adam Albright-Hanna

Celebrity, True Stories, Foster Care, Comedy, Mental Health
Photo credit: Eva Rinaldi/Wikimedia CommonsTiffany Haddish at "The Secret Life of Pets 2" premiere in Sydney, Australia, 2019.

A blunt ultimatum from a dedicated social worker can completely redirect the life of a child navigating the foster care system. Decades ago, one professional gave a traumatized teenage girl a stark choice: attend a comedy camp or go to psychiatric therapy. That single decision laid the groundwork for an international comedy career.

During a recent live set, Tiffany Haddish experienced a remarkable full-circle moment. A voice called out from the audience, and when the woman identified herself as Coleta, Haddish immediately stopped the show. She rushed off the stage to embrace her former social worker, Coleta Lewis.

Haddish’s childhood was marked by severe trauma. As reported by Rolling Stone, her mother suffered brain damage in a car accident.

“When she came home, it was like a different person came into the house,” Haddish recalled.

At 12 years old, she entered the foster care system. She experienced abuse and witnessed devastating violence in her neighborhood. During an appearance on the SHE MD podcast, she revealed that she never expected to survive her youth.

“I didn’t even think I would make it to 21,” she said. “I thought I would die before I was 21, because people were getting shot around me. I had been to so many funerals. So many of my friends were getting killed. It was so much devastation around me that I just … I didn’t think I would make it.”

To cope with her trauma, she used humor as a defense mechanism.

“I learned from Roger Rabbit that if you make people laugh, they’ll do anything for you — which is almost true,” she noted.

Lewis recognized this survival tactic and presented the troubled teenager with an ultimatum.

“Look, you’ve got two choices. You can go to Laugh Factory Comedy Camp, or you can go to psychiatric therapy, because something is wrong with you, child,” Lewis told her.

Haddish chose the Laugh Factory.

“I won all the drama festivals and asked you, ‘Which one of them got drugs?’ and you said, ain’t no drugs in therapy,” she recalled tearfully from the stage.

The comedy camp provided a desperately needed creative outlet and set her on a path toward stardom. Speaking to People, Haddish reflected on the lasting impact of Lewis’ intervention.

“When you’re in foster care, if the right person comes into your world, even for just a moment, they can help you reset and restart. She realized the gift I had, and she got me to a place where I could nurture that. It opened up my world,” she said.

Back in the present, Haddish held Lewis in the crowd and openly wept while acknowledging how profoundly the social worker had changed the trajectory of her life decades earlier.

“You saved my life. I’m where I’m at right now because of you,” Haddish told her. “You changed my life. See, I know there was a reason I was all in my feels today.”

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